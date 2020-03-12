Matthew Broderick's Sister Janet Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Matthew Broderick‘s sister, Janet Broderick, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to a statement from her parish on Wednesday.

A rector at All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills, Janet, 64, fell ill after attending the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes conference in Louisville, Kentucky — the same event in which another attendee was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, her church said.

Though Janet initially received treatment for what doctors believed was a viral syndrome, she was admitted into the ICU at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills following a medical assessment, according to the parish. There, Janet tested positive for the coronavirus.

The church said the reverend is currently in stable condition as she remains in isolation and is being treated for a severe form of pneumonia.

“She is receiving the best medical care available and her doctors’ prognosis is for a complete and full recovery,” their statement read. “It will take some time, but Janet is resting comfortably at Cedars until the time she is released and can return home to complete her recovery.”

The parish also shared a letter from Janet, reading, “Dear friends, I am sorry for you to hear this news. I am so thankful for your prayers as I have been ill. Everyone has been so good to me and supported me with prayers.”

Thanking her “wonderful vestry” and the staff at her church, Janet said in her note, “I am through the worst of this and very very much on the mend. I asked my kids to bring me a coloring book and a LEGO set if that is any indication.”

She added, “Jesus has been so close to me the whole time and scriptures have upheld me no kidding. Even at my worst, I felt his hand on me. My family have been so so loving and cared for me so well.”

“We so look forward to being together again in worship, to praying with you and singing a hymn,” she concluded.

Coronavirus is a blanket term for several respiratory illnesses, ranging from the common cold to more severe viruses such as SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. The symptoms typically include trouble breathing, fever, coughing, headache and a sore throat.

As of March 11, there are at least 1,015 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 31 reported deaths in the United States. The majority of U.S. cases are in Washington state, California and New York — and all three have declared a state of emergency to redirect funding.

Worldwide, there are now 121,545 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus and 4,373 deaths.

