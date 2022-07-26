Master P Opens Up About His Daughter's 'Heartbreaking' Fatal Drug Overdose

The rapper said his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana Miller, who died of an accidental overdose in May, was "getting better" at the time

Master P is opening up about his daughter's tragic death — and turning his pain into action.

Tytyana Miller was 29 when she died in May of an accidental drug overdose after battling substance abuse for nearly a decade.

The rapper, 52, sat down with Gayle King to talk about his daughter's passing and the pain of outliving a child on CBS Mornings.

"It's hard… coming from where I come from, coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids, and that was the mission," he said.

He continued, "Going to my daughter's funeral, I feel like I went to my own funeral."

Master P with his daughter Tytyana Miller Master P with his daughter Tytyana Miller | Credit: Master P/Instagram

Master P said he learned about his daughter's "heartbreaking" passing through a phone call from one of his other daughters.

"It was the worst call that a parent can get," he said.

He said that Miller, who he shared with ex-wife Sonya C, had just gotten out of rehab when she died, and that she had been "getting better."

"She was on the right track," he added.

He recalled Miller saying she wanted to help others. "My daughter had a lot of life left in her and she was a happy woman that knew that tomorrow she could do something better," he said.

Now, he says, he is turning his pain "into a passion" and "a purpose" in hopes of helping other families whose loved ones are dealing with addiction.

Master P Opens Up About His Daughter’s Fatal Drug Overdose Master P on CBS Mornings with Gayle King | Credit: CBS Mornings

Master P told King that he wants to team up with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and ARJ Cares, two organizations that help people struggling with mental illness.

When asked if he has a message to other families who are dealing with similar circumstances, he advised them to talk about it. "Don't hold this as a secret," he said.

The rapper first shared the news of daughter's death on May 29 in an emotional statement on Instagram.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," said Master P. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."

The post continued: "Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."

In June, at his first performance after her death, Master P spoke out about taking mental illness and substance abuse seriously.

The rapper paid tribute to the late Tytyana during his headlining set at the Funk Fest in Florida.

"I love my daughter, man. I miss her," he told the crowd. "And I always was her parachute, but now she's my parachute up in the sky looking over me and we ain't gonna grieve no more, we gonna celebrate because now I'm gonna be able to take care of millions of kids and save millions of lives like we did out here and played my part. I know that God put me in this world for a passion and a purpose."

He added that "mental illness and substance abuse is a serious thing," before leading the crowd in a sing-along of Michael Jackson's "You Are Not Alone," which he called her "theme song."