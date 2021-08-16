Mass. Firefighter Fighting for His Life After 'Extreme Headache' Leads to 'Massive Brain Tumor'

A Massachusetts community is rallying around one of their firefighters after he was recently diagnosed with a "massive brain tumor," according to his family.

Spencer firefighter Patrick "Pat" Murray was on a family vacation in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania with his father last week when his scary medical ordeal began to unfold, according to a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf by his sister-in-law, Leah Quimby.

After complaining of "an extreme headache with excruciating pain near his right temple," Quimby said Murray was rushed by ambulance to the hospital, where he underwent a CAT scan.

Test results came back showing that Murray had "a tumor the size of a fist pushing against his brain" and that he would need emergency surgery to remove the tumor, according to the page. Quimby also noted that the tumor could possibly be cancerous.

The news was particularly devastating for Murray and his family, as the firefighter previously underwent a lengthy and difficult treatment for Ewing's sarcoma cancer when he was 21, according to Quimby.

"He'd been having pain in his side assumed to be a cracked rib. Then eventually was found unresponsive. He was in treatment and chemo for about 2 years," Quimby explained. "The tumor had invaded so much of his lung they had to shrink it with chemo. They then went through a process of surgeries, first taking additional biopsies, then going back and removing 4 ribs, among other things."

"Afterward, he needed an additional surgery to stabilize his stomach (it flipped upside down from all the changes). Then additional chemo," she went on. "He fought through chemotherapy and eventually was found to be cancer-free. We are very concerned that the tumor found in his brain could possibly be cancerous."

On Sunday, Quimby revealed that Murray underwent surgery at Wellspan York Hospital in York, Pennsylvania, according to the GoFundMe page.

That same day, she set up the fundraiser for Murray to assist his family with medical and care expenses "to help get Pat back on his feet or for his family to be able to get the assistance and care associated with his long recovery ahead."

The page has since been the place where Quimby has provided updates about Murray's condition, including the most recent one on Monday, in which stated that the firefighter was "doing really well."

"Very tired. Recheck scans look good, confirmed only residual cells left, things are normalizing. The tumor was so large it had severely displaced his brain but, it's shifting back to normal," she wrote. "His doctors have been communicating with Dana Farber [Cancer Institute in Boston]. Hopefully looking to transfer him back to MA in the near future (maybe as soon as the end of this week). He is being closely monitored and in good hands."

Murray's colleagues have also been providing updates on his condition on the firehouse's Facebook page.

On Monday, they updated their followers, writing: "Just spoke to Pat on the phone. He sounds good. Upbeat... Sounds positive so far! We love you Pat! He wants to be back to work in two weeks!"

As the family continues to monitor Murray's progress, donations have poured in for the beloved firefighter, with the GoFundMe page raising over $20,000.

"If you can help please do so. Pat is fighting for his life right now. He is one of the good ones," Spencer Fire Chief Robert Parsons wrote on Facebook beside a link to the fundraiser.