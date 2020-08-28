Hollywood’s Most Popular Face Mask Brand Is Selling Face Mask Packs for Kids
They’ve been worn by famous faces like Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens
Packing your child’s backpack for school this year requires one new important essential: a face mask. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that everyone over the age of 2 wear a cloth covering in public settings, which includes the classroom. There are now hundreds of unique face masks for kids, but there’s one brand that should definitely be on your radar if you want to stock up: MasQd.
The female- and minority-owned small business continues to be a purveyor of protective gear, finding new ways to make the essential more accessible for all activities (like working out), so it makes sense that the Los Angeles-based brand has been a go-to option for Hollywood’s elite. Its masks have been worn by famous faces such as Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, Alessandra Ambrossio, Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Culpo, Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, and Ben Affleck (to name a few).
RELATED: Kids Should Be Wearing Cloth Face Masks to School — Here Are 27 Places You Can Buy One Online
One of the company’s latest launches aims to make sure kids are always prepared at school. The Back to School Face Mask Pack comes with 10 of the brand’s kid-sized face masks in a variety of fun patterns, like rainbow hearts and galaxy prints, along with a mesh laundry bag for storage and washing purposes. Similar to its adult versions, the masks are made from a breathable, certified antimicrobial cotton-lycra blend material.
Each one features a metal nose bridge that can easily be adjusted for a more secure fit, ear loops made from its soft fabric to offer more comfort than elastic ones, and a filter pocket for optional added protection. The Back to School Face Mask pack retails for $100, which shakes out to $10 per mask (a better value than buying 10 of the brand’s single masks at $15 a piece). With this set, your child will have a new face mask for each day of school for two weeks, which means fewer loads of laundry for you.
Buy It! Masqd Unisex Back to School Mask Pack, $100; masqd.com
With many schools reopening for full or offering partial in-person instruction, now’s a good time to stock up with the MasQd Back to School Pack. If you’re looking for individual masks, there are a handful of MasQd kids options for sale, including this colorful cupcake mask and shiny disco covering for $10 each.
Scroll down to shop more MasQd face masks for kids to keep them safe this year.
Buy It! Masqd Rainbow Heart Face Mask - Kids, $15; masqd.com
Buy It! Masqd Green Camo Face Mask - Kids, $15; masqd.com
Buy It! Masqd Black Floral Face Mask - Kids, $15; masqd.com
Buy It! Masqd French Fries Face Mask - Kids, $15; masqd.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.