The Mask Brand Celebs Love Created a New Version That’s Even More Protective 

Keeping yourself and others around you safe from germs is a high priority when leaving the house these days. That’s why MasQd wants to make sure you’re as protected as possible. The female- and minority-owned brand started early on in the pandemic to help with the mask shortage and has since gained a huge celebrity fan base for its stylish reusable cloth coverings. And thanks to a new innovative textile finish that offers wearers another level of protection, its latest addition is sure to be just as popular.
Like the brand’s other face masks, it’s made from a breathable, certified antimicrobial material and features a shapeable metal nose wire, inner pocket for an optional filter, and soft ear loops with adjusters to alleviate painful tugging. But the fabric of the new mask has been treated with the special finish to provide an extra anti-bacterial and anti-viral barrier. It was developed by Rudolf Group, a company that produces textile logistics and care products, in response to COVID-19.
So how exactly does it work? The finish uses titanium dioxide and silver chloride, both of which can help to inhibit airborne microorganisms (like bacteria and viruses) from locking on, stunt their ability to grow and get stronger, and limit their pathways. According to MasQd’s website, it provides “immediate anti-viral effects against coronavirus when compared to untreated fabric” and continues to keep you just as protected even after 20 washes.
The Anti Viral face mask retails for $28 and currently comes in one color — a solid black with tan piping. While that’s a bit pricer than say this $2 disposable option, it may give you some peace of mind knowing you’re extra protected when leaving the house.
Buy It! MasQd Anti Viral Face Mask, $28; masqd.com
