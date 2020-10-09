The Mask Brand Celebs Love Created a New Version That’s Even More Protective 

Keeping yourself and others around you safe from germs is a high priority when leaving the house these days. That’s why MasQd wants to make sure you’re as protected as possible. The female- and minority-owned brand started early on in the pandemic to help with the mask shortage and has since gained a huge celebrity fan base for its stylish reusable cloth coverings. And thanks to a new innovative textile finish that offers wearers another level of protection, its latest addition is sure to be just as popular.