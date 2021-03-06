Hollywood’s Favorite Face Mask Brand Now Has Disposable FDA-Approved KN95s

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you're looking to stock up on KN95 face masks, Maskc, one of Hollywood's favorite face mask brands, is now selling ones that are approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Maskc came to market last year with stylish disposable options to help with the mask shortage. Its original non-medical masks quickly became a go-to for many Hollywood A-listers, including Jennifer Lopez, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Teigen, Lucy Hale, and Alessandra Ambrosio.

According to the brand, its newly released KN95 masks come from Dongguan Pan American Electronics Co., Ltd. — one of the approved manufacturers from the FDA's list. This means Maskc's KN95 masks filter at least 95 percent of airborne particles.

Each one is made from the brand's premium hypoallergenic materials using a five-ply construction. They feature three center layers that work together to block bacteria, along with a non-woven exterior and a soft, skin-friendly inner layer. Like its non-medical masks, they come with an adjustable nose bridge for a more secure fit and gentle ear loops that won't tug.

Masks should be discarded after 10 hours of continuous use, which is why Maskc masks come in packs of 10 for $36. But for a limited time, you can score a pack for 22 percent off by using the code DOUBLEMASKING at checkout.

While the KN95s are not intended for this concept (you should only use one KN95 at a time), you can also get Maskc's non-medical masks that are meant for double-masking for the same discount. Purchase of either includes a resealable bag for safe storage of coverings between use.