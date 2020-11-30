Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing These Stylish Disposable Face Masks That Are 40% Off Today
Lucy Hale recently wore one of its new seasonal prints
Celebrities are like walking recommendations. When they wear something, and especially when a bunch of A-listers wear the same thing, we know it’s got to be good. And the “thing” we’re referring to in this case happens to be this year’s most important accessory. Over the past few months, we’ve noticed that Maskc’s disposable face masks have become one of the most popular options in Hollywood.
Alessandra Ambrosio wore the pink marble mask with her workout gear, Jennifer Lopez opted for the now-sold-out black version for a special dinner, and Irina Shayk rocked the zebra print covering with a rainy-day ensemble. New parents Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas even matched in the brand’s camo masks on a recent walk, and Lucy Hale has worn both the popular cheetah print mask that’s sold out six times and the winter plaid mask, one of its new seasonal patterns.
If you want to stock up on the star-approved essentials for yourself, Maskc is having a massive Cyber Monday sale. Shoppers can score 40 percent off everything, which is even better than the deal it offered for Black Friday.
According to the brand’s website, its disposable masks offer more protection and advanced filtration than cloth masks thanks to their unique, breathable three-ply construction. Each one features an adjustable nose bridge and soft ear loops that won’t tug, making them great to wear all day. (Note: Masks should be disposed of after no more than 10 hours of use.) What’s more, the masks are decorated with some of the most trendy prints, as well as some new holiday patterns.
The disposable masks are available in packs of 10 and are going for just $10.80 with this special discount, which shakes out to just a little more than $1 per mask. There’s no promo code required to snag this deal, so simply add the mask packs to your cart and watch your total drop at checkout.
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Maskc face masks while you can get them this cheap during Cyber Monday!
Buy It! Maskc Cheetah Face Mask, $10.80 at checkout (orig. $18); shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Polar Face Mask 10-Pack, $10.80 at checkout (orig. $18); shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Plaid Face Mask 10-Pack, $10.80 at checkout (orig. $18); shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Winter Plaid Face Mask 10-Pack, $10.80 (orig. $18); shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Camo Face Mask, $10.80 at checkout (orig. $18); shopmaskc.com
