The Stylish Disposable Face Masks Celebs Wear Are on Sale for Black Friday 

A lot of new face mask brands have surfaced in the past year due to the increased demand for the essential. But out of the billions of options, there’s one brand that’s seemingly taken over Hollywood: Maskc (pronounced mask-cee), known for its disposable masks that are designed to provide superior protection without compromising style.
The brand only launched earlier this year, but Maskc masks have frequently been spotted covering famous faces. Jennifer Lopez was seen leaving dinner in the brand’s now-sold out Midnight mask, Cara Delevingne snapped a pic from her closet floor in the Leopard mask, Alessandra Ambriosio opted for the Blue Tie Dye mask with her workout gear, and Lucy Hale posted a photo on her Instagram Story wearing the Cheetah mask (which has sold out and been restocked eight times!). Other notable fans include Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Irina Shayk. And if you want to stay stylishly protected like the stars, now’s the time to stock up — Maskc just dropped its Black Friday sale.
For a limited time, the brand is offering 30 percent off everything on its website! Yes, that means all of the celeb-loved coverings mentioned above are on sale. Each mask features a soft, skin-friendly inner layer that prevents moisture from building up, a melt-blown center that filters out bacteria, and a non-woven patterned exterior layer. These three layers of premium hypoallergenic material can offer more protection and advanced filtration than a reusable cloth mask, according to the brand.
Maskc face masks come in an array of trendy patterns for adults and adorable prints for kids. Since they’re only intended to be worn for up to 10 hours, the brand sells them packs of 10 in convenient sealable bags for storage, so you’re always prepared. An adult pack normally costs $20, but you can get it for $14 during Maskc’s Black Friday sale. If you do the math, that’s just $1.40 per mask. There’s no code necessary to snag this deal, so just add the ones you want to your cart and watch your total drop at checkout.
Though Black Friday begins on November 27, Maskc is giving us a reason to stock up on the celeb-loved protective essentials right now. Scroll down to shop our favorites before they inevitably sell out!
