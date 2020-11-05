This Stylish $2 Disposable Face Mask Is Taking Over Hollywood
As we continue to battle the global pandemic, more companies are creating their own protective essentials to help meet the increased demand. But with an overwhelming number of options to choose from, we’re left to question: What are the best face masks you can buy? And which are truly the most comfortable and breathable?
We decided to turn to celebrities — who always have their finger on the pulse — for guidance. Okay, we didn’t actually ask them which ones are their favorites, but after some sleuthing, we discovered one brand that appears to be a clear winner: Maskc (pronounced mask-cee). The company is becoming well-known in Hollywood for its sleek disposable face masks designed to provide superior protection without compromising style. Since its launch earlier this year, its masks have been spotted on A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Lucy Hale, Alessandra Ambrosio, Iriana Shayk, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens, and so many others.
So, what makes them so great? While they’ve got all the bells and whistles of a good disposable face mask — an adjustable nose bridge that offers a secure fit and comfortable ear loops that won’t tug — it’s the three layers of premium hypoallergenic material that makes them so unique. According to the brand’s website, they offer more protection and advanced filtration than a reusable cloth mask. Each one has a soft, skin-friendly inner layer that’s moisture-proof, a melt-blown center that helps to filter out bacteria, and a non-woven exterior layer.
They’re available in an array of fun patterns, like blue tie dye, cheetah print, and pink marble — all of which have been worn by celebs. The single-use masks are meant to be disposed of after 10 hours of continuous wear, which is why they’re available in packs of 10, so you’ll always be prepared. Each pack comes with a resealable bag for convenient storage, and costs $18. If you want to stay stylishly protected like the stars, scroll down to shop the Maskc face masks that have been covering some of Hollywood’s most famous noses and mouths.
As Seen On: Jennifer Lopez
In early October, the Hustlers actress was spotted at a fancy dinner with her soon-to-be hubby Alex Rodriguez. She wore a luxe blue satin tie-front top and matching pants with the brand’s all-black face mask, proving a solid color can be just as sleek as a fun print.
Buy It! Maskc Midnight Face Mask 10-Pack, $18; shopmaskc.com
As Seen On: Alessandra Ambrosio
The supermodel has worn several different coverings from Maskc. In October, Ambrosio opted for the tie-dye mask with a pair of matching joggers and a sports bra. Most recently, she stepped out wearing a cropped sweatshirt and leggings with the pink marble version.
Buy It! Maskc Blue Tie Dye Face Mask 10-Pack, $18; shopmaskc.com
As Seen On: Lucy Hale
Back in September, Lucy Hale shared an Instagram Story about missing her puppy, while simultaneously giving us print mixing inspo. She paired a black-and-white striped top with Maskc’s cheetah print face covering.
Buy It! Maskc Cheetah Face Mask 10-Pack, $18; shopmaskc.com
As Seen On: Irina Shayk
Even when she’s off duty, the model continues to strut the streets like they’re a runway. Shayk opted for the brand’s zebra stripe face mask — one of the newest prints — with her black trench coat and rain boots.
Buy It! Maskc Zebra Face Mask 10-Pack, $18; shopmaskc.com
As Seen On: Cara Delevingne
From the floor of her closet, Cara Delevingne revealed on Instagram that she will be wearing leopard print “until further notice.” So, of course, she wore the brand’s leopard mask with a coordinating animal print zip-up hoodie and Puma sneakers.
Buy It! Maskc Leopard Face Mask 10-Pack, $18; shopmaskc.com
