Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen Suffers 'Minor Stroke' Onstage While Giving Speech

Democratic senator Chris Van Hollen said he was "feeling much better" after the medical scare over the weekend

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) questions Treasury Undersecretary For Domestic Finance Nellie Liang as she testifies before the Senate Banking Committee

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) questions Treasury Undersecretary For Domestic Finance Nellie Liang as she testifies before the Senate Banking Committee

Sen. Chris Van Hollen is on the mend.

The 63-year-old Maryland lawmaker announced on social media Sunday that he had suffered a "minor stroke" while giving a speech in his state over the weekend. Van Hollen, a Democrat, said there was no long-term damage from the medical emergency and that he would be dialing back his schedule in the days ahead, per doctor's orders.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a statement shared to Twitter and Facebook, Van Hollen explained he experienced "lightheadedness and acute neck pain" while delivering the remarks. Seeking medical attention at home, he said that "an angiogram indicated that I had experienced a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of my head."

"Fortunately, I have been informed that there are no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident, but my doctors have advised that out of an abundance of caution I remain under observation for a few days," Van Hollen shared.

The politician added that he looked forward to returning to work in the Senate later this week, and thanked the medical team who cared for him. He did not disclose the date of the stroke.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. Credit: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The senator prefaced his post by explaining that he was "feeling much better but will follow doctors' orders and curtail my schedule for the next few days."