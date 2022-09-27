Martha Plimpton and Ariana DeBose Team Up to Advocate for Abortion Rights: 'They Have Not Beat Us'

“It's a humanity issue,” Martha Plimpton, who will co-host the upcoming Broadway Acts for Abortion benefit concert event, tells PEOPLE 

By
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia

Michael Gioia is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE Digital, where he helps assign, edit, and write news stories across verticals. He has held previous editor positions at Us Weekly, OK!, and Star magazines as well as Playbill, where he spearheaded the publication's features department and wrote about theater for close to seven years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 27, 2022 05:02 PM
Martha Plimpton and Ariana DeBose
Photo: getty (2)

Broadway actors are coming together to advocate for abortion rights, and Martha Plimpton and Ariana DeBose are two artists leading the charge.

Plimpton, 51, a co-founder of A is For — an organization dedicated to ending the stigma against abortion care — tells PEOPLE that the Supreme Court's decision earlier this year to overturn Roe v. Wade "hits close to home."

She says, "I know how many people are going to suffer and are suffering."

The Emmy Award-winning Good Wife actress has previously been open about having an abortion long before the landscape of women's reproductive rights was changed by SCOTUS this summer.

Without having an abortion herself, "I'm sure it would've changed the trajectory of my whole life," she says. "But what's important is that it didn't. … I had an abortion so that I could have a career and a life that I wanted, so that I could pursue my life."

Plimpton will co-host the upcoming Broadway Acts for Abortion benefit concert event, a fundraiser dedicated to abortion rights, this Sunday in New York City. Patti LuPone, Lea DeLaria, Javier Muñoz, RuPaul's Drag Race star Peppermint and more are slated to perform during the evening's live-band karaoke; Oscar winner DeBose, 31 — who previously performed at Plimpton's annual event — is on the A is For board.

Martha Plimpton and Ariana DeBose 
Dianna Bush Photography 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It did and does still feel like [what] I said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy [Fallon]: I do feel a little bit like I'm at war with my country or my country is at war with me, in a way," DeBose tells PEOPLE, adding that "choice is such a huge topic in our country."

She says, "Everybody wants the choice to be able to own guns, right? So what is the difference between owning a gun and being able to make a choice for your body? You want to be able to choose whether or not you got a vaccine? I understand that. I want the ability to choose whether or not my body births a child."

Plimpton emphasizes that restricting or banning abortions not only affects women, but everybody. "It's a people's issue. It's a humanity issue," she says, noting that transgender and non-binary people are also directly impacted as well as countless others.

RELATED VIDEO: President Joe Biden Signs Second Executive Order Protecting Access to Abortion

The former Goonies star says that she will keep fighting for reproductive justice. "As my friends at Shout Your Abortion and [its co-founder] Amelia Bonow say, 'I'm going to keep aiding and abetting abortion till the day I die. You can't stop me.' You can't stop any of us because it's gonna happen, whether you like it or not," Plimpton says.

West Side Story's DeBose thinks it's important to "hear people talking about abortion," adding: "These situations make us human. They don't make us any less."

"The first thing anybody can do is use the word abortion," Plimpton adds. "It's about not being ashamed."

However, she hopes that abortion care can continue on being safe. "It's so important to us that we not think of this as a time of mourning, but as a time of action," she says. "They have not beat us."

A Is For's annual benefit will be held Oct. 2 at 54 Below in New York City. For more information, click here.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Ariana DeBose attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Ariana DeBose Says 'My Country Is at War with Me' After Abortion Ruling, Marriage Equality Threats
Chrissy Teigen attends National Parents Day Off event hosted by Epic and Chrissy Teigen in Los Angeles at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on September 14, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Chrissy Teigen Says Her Past Pregnancy Loss 'Still Hurts' But 'You Get a Thick Skin'
Lady Gaga performs on stage during The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 29, 2022 in London, England.
Lady Gaga Pauses D.C. Concert to Defend Abortion, Dedicates Song to 'Every Woman in America'
America’s Got Talent Season 17 finalists Where was the image taken - Pasadena Civic Auditorium When was the image taken - Thursday 8th of September, 2022 Who took the photograph - Joe Schmelzer Full credit line – Joe Schmelzer Source contact informaCon: Name: Nicola Phillips & Joe Schmelzer Phone: Nicola: 310-424-5678 / Joe: 213-392-8032 E-mail: Nicola: nicsp@me.com / Joe: joe@joeschmelzer.com Image sent by: Nicola Phillips Consultant Publicist with Fremantle North America ProducCon Co. For America’s Got Talent.
From Magicians and Singers to a Pole Dancer! Meet the Season 17 Finalists of 'America's Got Talent'
ABC's "The View" - Season 21
'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Says She 'Almost Died' from Ectopic Pregnancy in 1979
Nicki Minaj, Rita Moreno and Hilarie Burton
Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help Women Feel Less Alone
joe biden
President Joe Biden Signs Executive Order to Protect Abortion Access
President Joe Biden.
President Biden Calls on Congress to End Filibuster and Codify 'Roe v. Wade' Into Law
Green Day - Billie Joe Armstrong 26th MTV EMA, Press Room, Seville, Spain
Billie Joe Armstrong Says He's 'Renouncing' U.S. Citizenship Since 'Roe v. Wade' Has Been Overturned
Taraji P. Henson attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Taraji P. Henson Talks 'Roe v. Wade' Reversal During BET Awards 2022 Monologue: 'It's a Sad Day'
Busy Philipps Arrested for Protesting Outside Supreme Court After Roe v Wade Ruling
Busy Philipps Arrested for Protesting Outside Supreme Court After Roe v. Wade Ruling
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno Speaks About a Botched Abortion She Had Before Roe V. Wade: 'I Could Have Died'
Amanda de Cadenet
Amanda de Cadenet Talks About Her Life-Saving Abortion After Suffering an Incomplete Miscarriage
Alyssa Farah Griffin
Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Republican Party 'Needs to Change,' Vows to Fight for Marriage Equality from Within
Ireland Baldwin discusses rape and abortion
Ireland Baldwin Reveals She Was Raped as a Teen While 'Unconscious' and Shares Her Abortion Story
Halsey attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Halsey Suffered 3 Miscarriages and Re-Wrote Will After Almost Dying: 'Abortion Saved My Life' 