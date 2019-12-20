Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His 6-Month Results from F45 Training — the Program Teri Hatcher Loves

Image zoom Mark Wahlberg Mark Wahlberg/ Instagram

Mark Wahlberg put in six months of hard work — and now he’s reaping the results.

The 48-year-old actor showed off his buffer-than-ever body on Instagram, explaining that it’s the result of a strict diet and workout plan.

“Six months of Performance Inspired Nutrition, Aquahydrate, and F45 training!! Clean eating. Inspired to be better, team training / life changing,” he wrote on Thursday.

Wahlberg is an investor in F45, a fitness franchise that started in Australia but now has over 1,000 locations worldwide. The “F” is for functional training, and the classes are all 45 minutes long, with full-body exercises like squatting, jumping, pushing and kicking.

Desperate Housewives alum Teri Hatcher is also a F45 fan, and just finished out an 8-week challenge with the program. The actress took unretouched photos of herself in a bikini to finish out the challenge, and decided to share them on Instagram just after her 55th birthday “to be vulnerable.”

Hatcher said that she decided to give F45 a try, along with an anti-inflammatory diet, “not to lose weight but to be healthy and feel better and to lift weights and get stronger.”

Wahlberg also changed up his diet during his six-month program, opting to use Performance Inspired Nutrition, which he co-founded, for all of his protein powders and bars.

The actor first showed off his F45 progress in August, after a 45-day challenge. Wahlberg has long been a fitness fanatic, but admitted in 2017 that he has taken it down a notch to preserve his body.

“I don’t play basketball anymore because I don’t want to roll an ankle and miss a movie or screw up my golf game,” he previously told Men’s Health. “I’m doing [the Versaclimber, a machine similar to a stairclimber] twice a day and jumping rope. If I wake up at 3:30, I can go to the golf course at 6:30, be done by 8:30, and then be home and then do the rest of my stuff: work with a physiotherapist, get treatment, hit the cryo chamber.”