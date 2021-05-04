Mark Wahlberg is bulking up for his role as a boxer-turned-priest in the upcoming film Father Stu

Mark Wahlberg Shares Before and After Snaps of 20 Lb. Weight Gain in 3 Weeks

Mark Wahlberg has made some big progress in his weight gain goal.

On Tuesday, the actor, 49, showed off his 20 pounds weight gain in three weeks on Instagram after revealing last month that he planned to gain 30 pounds in 6 weeks for his role as a boxer-turned-priest in the film Father Stu.

Wahlberg's post featured a photo of the Ted star's previous muscular physique side-by-side with a photo of his new 20-pound weight gain look.

"From left photo 3 weeks ago to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking," Wahlberg captioned the shot.

Wahlberg's shocking transformation received an abundance of responses in the comments section of his post, including from his wife, Rhea Wahlberg, who wrote, "and it looks just as hot in person baby ❤️."

Wahlberg also gave a weight-gain update on Instagram over the weekend, sharing a video of himself showing off his six pack — which has yet to fully disappear — while at the gym with a friend.

"Kenny's down 50 and I'm up about 20 😂 Inspired to be better!" he wrote in the caption. "I'm going up another 20. Yes it's for a role. ✝️🙏❤️."

Wahlberg first revealed his weight gain plans during an April 8 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he told host Jimmy Kimmel that he would be "eating lots of burgers and lots of buns" to gain the weight and is "looking for all the help [he] can get."

The Departed actor also said at the time that he planned for his first big meal to be a "20-piece chicken nugget and 20-piece hot wings from Kentucky Fried Chicken with a six-pack of beer."

"Why not start with a bang?" the actor said, joking, "I might need a porta-potty too, but you know what, I'm ready to go."

Wahlberg also shared during the interview that a "very smart" professional is working with him on the transformation.

"They want me to do it as healthy as possible and I'm like 'Dude, I've been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight,' " the actor said.