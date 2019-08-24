Mark Wahlberg Says 'Age Is Just a Number' in Shirtless Ab-Baring Photo

Mark Wahlberg is proudly showing off his ripped body.

The Instant Family actor, 48, posted a shirtless selfie on Instagram Friday, giving his fans a look at his muscles after completing a strict workout regimen.

“F45 results 45 day challenge,” he captioned the photo, referring to the high-intensity fitness workout, F45 training.

Flexing his abs and arm muscles, Wahlberg also tacked on the hashtags, #ageisjustanumber, #nowine54days, and #cleaneating to his post.

The actor’s post garnered tons of comments, including replies from stars like Tom Brady and Mario Lopez.

The New England Patriots quarterback, 42, joked that Wahlberg is in such good shape, he should try out for the football team. “We are looking for some skill players,” he wrote.

Extra host Lopez, 46, praised Wahlberg for not letting his age define his body. “Show em what fellas in their 40’s are all about! You look awesome bro!!,” the actor commented.

The Wahlburgers star and father of four recently celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary this July with his wife Rhea in Sardinia, Italy.

Rhea posted a picture of her and her husband as the two enjoyed their yacht ride through the Sardinian coast.

“10yrs married baby 🙏🏼💙🙏🏼🥰 @markwahlberg #infinityandbeyond,” she captioned the photo.

The couple began dating in 2001 and were married eight years later in Beverly Hills.