Mark Wahlberg Trying to Put on 30 Lbs. in Next 6 Weeks for New Film: 'I Just Want to Eat Everything'

Mark Wahlberg is ready to transform his body for his next movie.

On Thursday, the actor, 49, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he discussed his plans for his role as a boxer-turned-priest in the film Father Stu. Wahlberg, who is no stranger to going through major weight changes for his roles, revealed that he plans to gain 30 lbs. in six weeks for his new project.

"After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film, so I'm challenging myself to put on 30 pounds in the next six weeks," the actor told Kimmel.

The Ted star said he will be "eating lots of burgers and lots of buns" to gain the weight and is "looking for all the help [he] can get."

Wahlberg added that a "very smart" professional is working with him on the transformation.

"They want me to do it as healthy as possible and I'm like 'Dude, I've been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight,' " the actor said.

"I want to go bakeries, I want to go to Denny's, I want to get pancakes, I want to get everything I can possibly get my hands on," Wahlberg added.

Mark Wahlberg Image zoom Credit: Mark Wahlberg/ Instagram

The actor said he plans to start gaining the weight as early as next week.

For his first big meal, Wahlberg said he hopes to begin with a '20-piece chicken nugget and 20-piece hot wings from Kentucky Fried Chicken with a six-pack of beer."

"Why not start with a bang?" the actor said, joking, "I might need a porta-potty too, but you know what, I'm ready to go."

The actor's weight gain will be a major transformation as he frequently hits the gym and stays in impeccable shape.