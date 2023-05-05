Mark Wahlberg Is Not into Ozempic, Prefers 'Good, Old-Fashioned Exercise' to the Latest Weight Loss Fad

"To each his own, but I do encourage people to eat right and exercise," the actor, who is known for being super fit, told Page Six 

By
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer

Stephanie Emma Pfeffer is a writer and editor at PEOPLE, where she has been covering health and fitness since 2013. She has her Master's degree in Journalism from Northwestern University and spends her free time running marathons and trying to get her kids to eat their vegetables.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023 02:26 PM
Mark Wahlberg
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Mark Wahlberg is weighing in on the latest Hollywood-fueled weight loss craze, Ozempic.

Ozempic — a brand name for semaglutide, also known as Wegovy — is taken by injection in the thigh, stomach or arm to help lower blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. The FDA-approved prescription medication has become popular among celebrities because of its appetite-regulating effects.

Wegovy is a breakthrough drug for people with chronic obesity, and is a long-term, potentially life-saving treatment for that group.

But for the 51-year-old Wahlberg, Ozempic is a hard no. "To each his own, but I do encourage people to eat right and exercise," the Oscar-nomainated actor told Page Six.

Known for his 4 a.m. workouts, Wahlberg has always spent time perfecting his physique, getting buff for film roles like the Shooter, The Fighter and Lone Survivor and Me Time. But he passes on fitness fads in favor of hard work and commitment.

Wahlberg told Page Six he prefers to stay fit "the good old-fashioned way," calling it the "most sustainable" route.

"To each his own, but I do encourage people to eat right and exercise," he told the outlet. "It's much more [of] a lifestyle change. "You'd be surprised what you can accomplish when you're willing to do the work."

But he's not judging anyone who opts for Ozempic. "Everybody has their own path. I don't knock anybody for making their own choices," he said.

"But I prefer, and I've seen lots of people accomplish amazing things, ordinary people doing extraordinary things on a fitness base, and they're now encouraging other people that look like them. That's what I'm into."

The fitness-focused actor — who doubles as an F45 Training investor — recently chatted with PEOPLE exclusively about the evolution of his gym routine, from his teenage years as a Calvin Klein model to the present day as a dad of four.

"I mean, I've fluctuated my weight from 215 lbs. to 137 lbs., which is pretty extreme," Wahlberg told PEOPLE, while also recalling the 30 lbs. he put on for 2022's Father Stu (and noting he would "probably not" do that again). "It took quite a toll on me," he says of the weight gain.

Staying active is a huge part of his life with wife Rhea Durham, daughters Grace, 13, and Ella, 19, plus sons Brendan, 14, and Michael, 17. The family recently relocated to Nevada and have been spending more healthy time together than ever.

"I'm starting to realize that I'm 51 years old, I need to stay in my lane and know that I don't have to try to out-lift everybody or outwork everybody," Wahlberg told PEOPLE. "I just have to push myself a little bit more and continue to just try to drag this beautiful life out as long as I can."

Related Articles
The NYRR Open Run program completes 3 miles for Mental Health Awareness month in Astoria Park, NY
'GMA' 's Ginger Zee Says Running 'Kept Me Above Rock Bottom' After Depression Diagnosis (Exclusive)
Kyle Richards Addresses Photo In Which She Appears Very Thin
Kyle Richards Defends Her Weight Loss After Rib-Bearing Photo: 'I Was Sucking It In'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran Wants You to Take a Walk for Mental Health with Peloton's New Audio Collaboration
American Heart Association
Boston Doctors Perform 'First-of-Its-Kind' Brain Surgery on Baby in Womb
Lisa Stelly Hospitalized, Needs Surgery After Stepping on Daughter's Earring
Lisa Stelly Hospitalized for Infection After Stepping on Her Daughter's Earring
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate Says Taking a Shower Is 'Frightening' with MS: 'Certain Things I Took for Granted'
Kermit Ruffins and Harmonese Pleasant and their daughter Blossom 10 months. February 28, 2023, New Orleans
Kermit Ruffins on the Shooting of His Pregnant Girlfriend: The Baby 'Saved Her Mom's Life' (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 19: Eric Braeden from the CBS original daytime series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS celebrating its Golden Anniversary of 50 years, airing on CBS Television Network. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)
'Young and the Restless' Star Eric Braeden Says His Cancer Was Initially Misdiagnosed
25-year-old Jaci Statton was unable to get an abortion in OK despite very serious health issues.
Oklahoma Woman with Non-Viable Pregnancy Says Hospital Told Her to Sit in the Parking Lot 'Until You Bleed Out'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Met Solawave tout
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Was In a 'Deep Depression' After Botched Nose Surgery: 'Dark Phase'
melanoma
Texas Woman Discovers Her Birthmark Is Actually Skin Cancer
Jenny Craig tells employees it will shut its doors
Jenny Craig Reportedly Shutting Down All Operations After Four Decades
Bailey McBreen, Florida Nurse Who Couldn't Stop Burping Learned She Had a Symptom of Stage 3 Cancer
Florida Nurse, 25, Who Couldn't Stop Burping Learned She Had a Symptom of Stage 3 Cancer
Aurora James
Aurora James Recalls Wanting to 'Disappear' amid Longtime Struggle with 'Destructive' Eating Disorders (Exclusive)
Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos attend the Social Life Magazine June Cover event, celebrating Maria Menounos, on June 16, 2018 in Southampton, New York.
Maria Menounos Thought Her Husband May Have to Raise Their Baby Alone: 'We Imagined the Worst' (Exclusive)
Maria Menounos photographed at her home in Los Angeles, CA, on April 28, 2023.
Maria Menounos Reveals She Survived Pancreatic Cancer — with a Baby on the Way (Exclusive)