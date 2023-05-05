Mark Wahlberg Is Not into Ozempic, Prefers 'Good, Old-Fashioned Exercise' to the Latest Weight Loss Fad

Mark Wahlberg is weighing in on the latest Hollywood-fueled weight loss craze, Ozempic.

Ozempic — a brand name for semaglutide, also known as Wegovy — is taken by injection in the thigh, stomach or arm to help lower blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. The FDA-approved prescription medication has become popular among celebrities because of its appetite-regulating effects.

Wegovy is a breakthrough drug for people with chronic obesity, and is a long-term, potentially life-saving treatment for that group.

But for the 51-year-old Wahlberg, Ozempic is a hard no. "To each his own, but I do encourage people to eat right and exercise," the Oscar-nomainated actor told Page Six.

Known for his 4 a.m. workouts, Wahlberg has always spent time perfecting his physique, getting buff for film roles like the Shooter, The Fighter and Lone Survivor and Me Time. But he passes on fitness fads in favor of hard work and commitment.

Wahlberg told Page Six he prefers to stay fit "the good old-fashioned way," calling it the "most sustainable" route.

"To each his own, but I do encourage people to eat right and exercise," he told the outlet. "It's much more [of] a lifestyle change. "You'd be surprised what you can accomplish when you're willing to do the work."

But he's not judging anyone who opts for Ozempic. "Everybody has their own path. I don't knock anybody for making their own choices," he said.

"But I prefer, and I've seen lots of people accomplish amazing things, ordinary people doing extraordinary things on a fitness base, and they're now encouraging other people that look like them. That's what I'm into."

The fitness-focused actor — who doubles as an F45 Training investor — recently chatted with PEOPLE exclusively about the evolution of his gym routine, from his teenage years as a Calvin Klein model to the present day as a dad of four.

"I mean, I've fluctuated my weight from 215 lbs. to 137 lbs., which is pretty extreme," Wahlberg told PEOPLE, while also recalling the 30 lbs. he put on for 2022's Father Stu (and noting he would "probably not" do that again). "It took quite a toll on me," he says of the weight gain.

Staying active is a huge part of his life with wife Rhea Durham, daughters Grace, 13, and Ella, 19, plus sons Brendan, 14, and Michael, 17. The family recently relocated to Nevada and have been spending more healthy time together than ever.

"I'm starting to realize that I'm 51 years old, I need to stay in my lane and know that I don't have to try to out-lift everybody or outwork everybody," Wahlberg told PEOPLE. "I just have to push myself a little bit more and continue to just try to drag this beautiful life out as long as I can."