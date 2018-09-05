Mark Wahlberg's Intense Fitness Routine Involves a Cryo Chamber That's 150 Degrees Below Zero

Mark Wahlberg‘s fitness regimen is cooler than ever — literally.

The 47-year-old actor shared on Ellen on Tuesday that his latest strategy to help his body recover from intense workouts is spending time in a cryotherapy chamber, or a small room kept, in his case, at 150 degrees below zero. Dressed in a mask, gloves, socks, hat and underwear, the Mile 22 star walks around and listens to music in the intense conditions for three minutes, the maximum amount experts will allow.

He also told the comedian and talk show host that there’s another facility in Columbus, Ohio, he tried, and it gets so cold that he was required to cover his nipples before entering.

Always curious, DeGeneres, 60, asked him about how “his stuff” survives the temperature, and he responded, “It shrivels up a little. It’s okay, it comes back to normal,” before adding that the cold removes inflammation and can improve sleep.

The fitness fanatic regularly shares the quirks of his routine on social media. On Wednesday morning, he posted a video of himself refueling after his 3:45 a.m. work out. He listed everything he was eating that day — including meatballs at 8 a.m. and grilled chicken with Kalamata olives two and a half hours later — and that he would be hitting the hay at 6:30 that evening.

In December 2017, the Ted star broke down the lifestyle habits with Men’s Health that he was relying on to get down to 6 percent body fat.

“I don’t play basketball anymore because I don’t want to roll an ankle and miss a movie or screw up my golf game,” he said. “I’m doing [the Versaclimber, a machine similar to a stairclimber] twice a day and jumping rope. If I wake up at 3:30, I can go to the golf course at 6:30, be done by 8:30, and then be home and then do the rest of my stuff: work with a physiotherapist, get treatment, hit the cryo chamber.”

Despite the specific nature of his personal approach, Wahlberg still tries to inspire his fans. “The only way to be the best is to keep working like you got nothing,” he told the magazine. “Keep getting after it, and be more and more aggressive, more and more focused every day. I don’t know. I have more drive and desire now than I ever have.”