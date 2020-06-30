The actor posted a picture of his back, revealing the results of his allergy scratch test

Mark Wahlberg Shares Allergy Test Results After Learning He's 'Allergic to Almost Everything'

Mark Wahlberg is learning new things about himself every day.

On Monday, the Spenser Confidential actor shared that he recently went to get tested for allergies and learned that he was sensitive to many substances.

In a picture shared on Instagram, Wahlberg, 49, revealed the results of his allergy scratch test, an allergist-administered test that determines immediate allergic reactions to multiple substances at once.

The results of the test, which was performed on Wahlberg's back, show that he is allergic to quite a few substances — as seen by the raised red bumps on his skin.

"It only took 49 years to realize I’m allergic to almost everything. 🤢," the actor captioned the photo, in which he is wearing a mask at a doctor's office.

Many of Wahlberg's followers teased the actor about his variety of allergies in the comments.

"I’m no doctor, but based on the inflammation near the puncture marks it looks like you’re allergic to getting poked by needles," Chris Pratt joked, while Mario Lopez simply replied, "Same."

"If you end up being allergic to wine, I call dibs on the cellar!" professional golfer Justin Thomas wrote.

Wahlberg's nephew, actor Jeff Wahlberg, shared a similar sentiment, teasing, "what if u found out u were allergic to wine."

However, not everyone poked fun at the actor — Shadowhunters star Kat McNamara offered Wahlberg allergy tips of her own.

"Welcome to the club," the actress replied. "If you need creative alternatives, happy to share... 👍"

Earlier this week, the actor said that he was heading back to the gym after taking a hiatus from the F45 fitness franchise amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wahlberg is an investor in F45, a global fitness community that started in Australia but now has over 1,000 locations worldwide. The “F” is for functional training, and the classes are all 45 minutes long, with full-body exercises like squatting, jumping, pushing and kicking.

"Can you tell how excited #big ace productions and I are to be back at F45?! Team training, life changing! Greatest work out on the planet," Wahlberg captioned a video of himself at the studio.