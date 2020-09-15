Marissa Jaret Winokur Says She Feels ‘Strong’ After Embarking on Quarantine Weight Loss Journey

Marissa Jaret Winokur has lost nearly 50 pounds since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, the Broadway star shared that she embarked on her current weight loss journey partly because she is “high risk” when it comes to contracting the coronavirus, but also because it gave her “something to focus on” amid the lockdown.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“If you have been following my [stories] you know how hard I have been working out with Keith Anthony to get healthy. Truth Covid scares me. I checked off all the boxes, I am HIGH RISK !” she began the post, alongside several photos showing her transformation.

Winokur continued, “So I started working out at home with Keith via zoom classes and eating healthy to have a fighting chance. In all honestly I also needed something to focus on have a goal . 6 months later I have lost almost 50 pounds. We have been here before. I was scared to post photos, it’s really one day at a time for me when it comes to food. But I thought, Covid isn’t over we are all sitting ducks maybe I could inspire someone ANYONE to chose to fight!”

She added that the results of her fitness journey have been tangible, sharing that she hasn’t “had asthma in months.” Working out has also helped alleviate her anxiety, she said.

“My anxiety is at an all time high, because you know the country is such a mess,” Winokur wrote. “The hour or two a day I focus on working out my sadness turns to productive energy, so that I don’t watch the news and bury my head, but try to help our situation. Now we do not know ( besides the obvious) who is more susceptible to Covid losing weight will not stop the spread !!”

“But getting my self as strong as possible to fight it at least makes me FEEL like I am doing something. It makes me FEEL like if I can kick cancers ass I can do this too,” she continued. “Thank you for always being part of my YO-YO journey. I can only say Today I feel strong. Today I feel like I can do anything .”

At the bottom of the post, Winokur also took the opportunity to encourage her followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 3.