Marijuana and Hallucinogen Use by Young Adults Reached All-Time High in 2021: Study

Marijuana and hallucinogen use hit an all-time high in 2021 among young adults, according to a new study.

People ages 19 to 30 who reported using marijuana reached 43% in 2021, up from from 34% in 2016, according to a study conducted by Monitoring the Future.

And 8% of young adults reported using hallucinogens such as LSD, MDMA, and PCP in 2021, while 5% of people reported using them in 2016.

"As the drug landscape shifts over time, this data provides a window into the substances and patterns of use favored by young adults," said National Institute on Drug Abuse Director Nora Volkow, M.D. "We need to know more about how young adults are using drugs like marijuana and hallucinogens, and the health effects that result from consuming different potencies and forms of these substances."

She continued, "Young adults are in a critical life stage and honing their ability to make informed choices. Understanding how substance use can impact the formative choices in young adulthood is critical to help position the new generations for success."

Vaping is on the rise as well. The study found that nicotine vaping use rose to nearly 16% in 2021, compared to 6% in 2017, when the behavior was first recorded.

Health officials claim prolonged use of vaping chemicals can cause chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which is a permanent condition that lessens lung effectiveness in transporting oxygen.

And while daily consumption of alcohol has decreased over the last decade, alcohol remains the most used substance among the adults surveyed. Binge drinking by young adults — "defined as having five or more drinks in a row in the past two weeks — returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021 after significantly decreasing in 2020 (32% reported in 2021, versus 28% in 2020)," per the report.

The pandemic is one explanation for the all-time high records. "Monitoring the Future and similar large-scale surveys on a consistent sample population allow us to assess the effects of 'natural experiments' like the pandemic," said Megan Patrick, Ph.D., a research professor at the University of Michigan and principal investigator of the study,. "We can examine how and why drugs are used and highlight critical areas to guide where the research should go next and to inform public health interventions."