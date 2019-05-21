Maren Morris Had to Regain Weight After She 'Lost So Much' Following a 'Horrible' Breakup

These days, Maren Morris is all about her balanced diet and consistent workout schedule. But that commitment to her health came after years of “ups and downs” with her weight.

The country singer, 29, watched her weight fluctuate during different relationships. Referencing a photo she posted in March from “5 years and 20 lbs. ago,” Morris said that she was in a different mental state at that heavier weight.

“After taking that picture, I went through this horrible breakup, and I lost so much weight,” she told Women’s Health for their June cover. “I didn’t look at my body like it was healthy — when you’re going through emotional turmoil, it’s hard to eat. That was a wake-up call: I need to address my mental and physical health.”

After losing weight, Morris, who is now happily married to songwriter Ryan Hurd, “put weight back on when I started really laying into my career and tour — things that brought me happiness.”

Image zoom Maren Morris Peggy Sirota for Women’s Health

Now Morris has a carefully planned diet on tour. She eats three egg whites and spinach cooked in olive oil, with wheat toast, for breakfast, and a salad with protein for lunch. If it’s a show day, she stops eating after 5 p.m. and immediately eats once she gets off the stage to refuel, typically with another salad and chicken and a glass of rosé as a treat.

“When I’m on there, I make it count,” she said. “I know I’ll feel awful if I don’t eat right after burning all those calories in the show.”

Image zoom Maren Morris Peggy Sirota for Women’s Health

She also trains remotely three times a week with trainer Erin Oprea, who goes through body weight movements with Morris for an hour over FaceTime. Together, they jump rope, do planks, push-ups, squats and lunges.

“Squat lunges are the worst,” Morris said. “They’re so hard because that’s the area I need it most — my thighs and butt.”

Image zoom Maren Morris Peggy Sirota for Women’s Health

The strength-heavy workouts and lean eating are all part of her goal to “look like Tomb Raider,” which is why Morris keeps a picture of Alicia Vikander in the iconic role as the background photo on her phone.

“This is what I have to look at every time I unlock it — if I’m at a bar, or eating a French fry,” Morris said. “So that’s motivating.”

Image zoom Maren Morris Peggy Sirota for Women’s Health

She also improved her health — and her singing — by quitting smoking.

“It used to be such a stress reliever,” Morris said, adding that she now calms down after a show by talking to her band about anything but music. “My life revolves around music, so anytime I don’t have to talk about it is a nice defuser after a crazy adrenaline rush.”