Marcia Cross Shows Off Wig After Revealing Cancer Battle: 'Getting On with the Glory of Living!'

Marcia Cross is figuring out her post-cancer look.

The actress, 56, first revealed her battle with anal cancer in an Instagram post on Sept. 15, where she lamented the loss of her hair.

Now Cross is trying out a few new styles in her signature red to cover up her “cra cra” regrowth.

“Thanks for all of your love,” she posted Thursday. “I am rockin a #beanie and a #hairtopper and getting on with the glory of living! #resurrection #cancer #gratitude ONWARD.”

Cross’ Sept. 15 post came as a shock to fans of the former Desperate Housewives star, who had kept her cancer treatments private. After the outpouring of concern, she clarified that she is “POST cancer,” and “all good now.”

“Hard journey, but I am HEALTHY, happy, and more present and grateful than ever,” she explained.

And Cross, who most recently played the President on Quantico, wrote in another post that talking openly about her cancer was a relief.

“After posting a picture of myself here and uttering the words #cancer and #hairloss, I felt liberated, deliriously free and completely me,” she said. “How or why this simple act gave me such a powerful lift I did not question, but I thanked God or whatever gave me the internal push to move forward and expose myself.”

Cross also thanked her followers for being so supportive.

“I certainly wasn’t expecting the response of love and kindness that flowed to me,” she said. “My capacity to receive requires a massive expansion! I am ecstatically alive and what interests me post-cancer is #AUTHENTICITY. #VULNERABILITY. #TRANSPARENCY. And of course #LOVE.”