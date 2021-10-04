Marc Pilcher, Bridgerton Hair and Makeup Stylist, Dies from COVID at 53

The stylist tested positive for breakthrough COVID after winning his first Emmy award last month

Marc Pilcher, the award-winning hair and makeup designer for Bridgerton, died of COVID-19 on Sunday at the age of 53.

Pilcher's agency, Curtis Brown, shared the news on Monday that the stylist died after contracting the virus, despite his family noting he was "double vaccinated with no underlying health condition."

"It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Sunday 3rd October 2021," his agency said in a statement to Variety.

Marc Pilcher and Jenny Shircore Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty

Following the news, actress Nicola Coughlan — who portrays Penelope Featherington in the Netflix period drama — wrote a heartfelt tribute and sent condolences to his friends and family.

"So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for 'Bridgerton' Season One," she wrote alongside a photo of Pilcher. "Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award."

Coughlan continued, "It's a tragedy that he's been taken so young when he had so much yet to do. Please also use this as a reminder that Covid is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and mask up to protect yourself and others."

Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton on the show, shared Coughlan's post to her Instagram Story, adding, "At a loss for words."

Pilcher's fellow Bridgerton hair and makeup artist Lynda J. Pearce also honored her late friend on social media.

"Rest in peace my dear friend," she wrote, calling him her "darling Marc" on Instagram. "I will love you forever and I will hold you safely in my heart always."

Last month, Pilcher won the award for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling during the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys for his work on Bridgerton. Despite testing negative for COVID several times prior to attending the event, he got sick shortly after returning home.

"This was just the most exciting project for me to work on, to create for all of our beautiful cast. I just want to say thank you," he said during his acceptance speech.

Along with Bridgerton, Pilcher worked on Downton Abbey, Judy, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and Mary Queen of Scots — which earned him an Oscar nomination in 2019. He also earned three Hollywood Makeup Artist & Hairstyling Guild Awards throughout his career.