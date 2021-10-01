Marathoner Learns She Has Breast Cancer After Delaying Mammogram Due to COVID: 'I Didn't Feel Sick'

"There's always some excuse not to book an appointment," says Angela Pohl, whose breast cancer likely spread when she skipped her screening during the pandemic

Angela Pohl was crushing her running goals. The 47-year-old from Chardon, Ohio, had run 55 half-marathons and 13 marathons and was training to get even faster. "I was running the best I've ever run in my life," says the mom of two. "I had set personal records in every single distance, from the mile to the marathon."

It never occurred to her that something could be wrong inside her body. She not only took care of herself — "I don't drink, I don't smoke, I have good dietary habits" — but she also occasionally performed self-checks for breast cancer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A few years before, doctors had ordered a sonogram after seeing something suspicious in a mammogram. But Pohl wasn't worried. "They told me, 'It looks fine, it's just dense. Keep a watch on it.' "

Plus, Pohl figured she was "safe" because she had no family history or genetic markers. "I wrongly assumed that breast cancer is only something that is passed down in your family," she says.

In early 2020 she started noticing some changes during a self-check: the breast tissue seemed to be getting more dense. But she didn't call her doctor, saying she was in "pure denial."

"I just kept saying, 'It doesn't feel that different from before, I think it's okay,'" she recalls. "There's always some excuse not to book an appointment."

Suddenly the pandemic hit and everyone was in lockdown. But even when restrictions lifted, Pohl steered clear of hospitals for the next 6 months. "I didn't want to go anywhere indoors — let alone to a medical facility where they were telling us that there were people dying and that you might catch it."

What made her screening seem like even less of a priority was that she felt so strong. "I didn't feel sick at all," she says. "How could I possibly be running the best in my life and have cancer?"

By the time she finally got screened in December 2020, it had been nearly a year since she had first noticed the breast changes. On January 4, 2021, she was diagnosed with HER-2 breast cancer, stage 3. The aggressive form had quickly spread to her chest wall and skin, likely because it wasn't caught earlier.

angela pohl Credit: Angela Pohl/Instagram

For the next 5 months Pohl went through chemotherapy, and then had a double mastectomy in June. While that got rid of got 95% of the cancer, doctors told her she needed radiation over the summer and an additional 14 rounds of chemo.

With the support of her husband Eric and her two teens, Pohl managed to keep up her spirits and health by running throughout treatment. "Movement helps in so many ways," she says. "It reduces your side effects from the chemo and helps mentally process what you're going through."

She then decided to do what some might view as impossible in the middle of such an ordeal: She signed up for the Indy Monumental Marathon on Nov. 6 and began training. "I am a person who is driven by goals," says Pohl. "Because I love crazy running goals, I decided not to wait until all the treatment is done."

Pohl has been sharing her journey on Instagram, where she has more than 3,300 followers and connects with other runners from all over the world. "One of my favorite things is going to big races and meeting up with people who are training for the same race," she says. "I wanted to still take part in that. So I've been chronicling my training as well as my breast cancer journey, because it's all wrapped up together."

After posting about her diagnosis in January and describing breast cancer as her "next big race," she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. "The response has been incredible," she says, noting that she gets daily messages from people asking how she is feeling and has made friends in the breast cancer community with other "sisters" who are going through the same experience, or even the same treatment. "You can connect so deeply with people if you put yourself out there," she says. "It helps other people feel less alone in their own struggles."

Through it all, she remains committed to running — and surviving.

"I love bigger races, because you get crowd support and cheering on the sides. And when you're in the middle of the suffering and pushing, and you're in the pain cave, it helps so much to have somebody that you know on the sideline cheering for you. And you run by them, and it just lifts your spirit, and you can push on." She sees her cancer battle in much the same way, telling followers, "'Well, this is my race, and I hope that you'll be part of my crowd support.'"

Pohl now encourages everyone to do self-checks and get their mammograms on time. She says some of her followers have even been inspired to stop putting off their own screenings after learning about her story.

Since time can have such an impact on survival, it's crucial that women don't delay when it comes to their preventive health, she says.

"Breast cancer doesn't discriminate. If you have some risk factors, obviously you want to get checked more often, but even if you don't — even if you feel super healthy and everything else is checking out fine, you're the fittest you've ever been — it can still happen."