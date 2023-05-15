Cancer-Causing 'Forever Chemicals' Found in Many Kinds of Contact Lenses, Study Finds

Lab tests of 18 popular kinds of contact lenses found extremely high levels of organic fluorine, a marker of certain chemicals that can lead to cancer, liver disease and autoimmune diseases

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023 03:53 PM
Image
Photo: Getty

Many soft contact lenses in the United States are made of compounds that are linked to numerous severe health issues, new research shows.

A study conducted at an Environmental Protection Agency-certified lab tested 18 popular kinds of contact lenses and found extremely high levels of organic fluorine, a marker of PFAS, in each.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, PFAS (per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances) are a group of about 14,000 man-made chemicals that are "very persistent in the environment and in the human body – meaning they don't break down and they can accumulate over time."

PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals" by the NIH, can last for years without breaking down and are linked to cancer, fetal complications, liver disease, kidney disease, thyroid disease, fertility problems, autoimmune disorders and other serious health issues.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Warby Parker contacts
Warby Parker/Instagram

During the lab testing, which was commissioned by Mamavation and Environmental Health News public health blogs, researchers found that all of the tested contact lenses exceeded 100 parts per million (ppm) of organic fluorine, which is equivalent to 100 million ppt, or 50,000 times more than the highest level deemed safe in drinking water by the EPA.

"You could consider [the lenses] almost pure PFAS," Scott Belcher, a North Carolina State University researcher and scientific adviser of the lab testing, told The Guardian.

He told the outlet that there is little that consumers can do to protect themselves beyond wearing glasses instead of contact lenses and urges people to speak to their providers if there are concerns.

"There are alternatives that may have some downsides and upsides, but that's a discussion to have with your doctor," Belcher said.

Related Articles
Dangerous Chemicals Found in Turf at Former Phillies Stadium Where 6 Former Players Developed Brain Cancer Played, Tug McGraw
6 Former Phillies Players Died of Brain Cancer — and Dangerous Chemicals in Turf Could Be to Blame: Report
Bottles of Monsanto's Roundup are seen for sale June 19, 2018 at a retail store in Glendale, California. - A former groundskeeper who contracted terminal cancer after years of working with Roundup, a popular herbicide which Monsanto claims to be safe, is suing the chemical giant over allegations that exposure to the active ingredient in Roundup, a chemical called glyphosate, caused his non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). San Francisco Superior Court Judge Suzanne Ramos Bolanos has been assigned to the trial which is tentatively expected to begin on June 21.
Weed-Killing Chemical Found in Majority of Americans' Urine, New CDC Study Finds
Ovulation test showing positive result and calendar
9 At-Home Fertility Tests to Help Guide Your Reproductive Journey
Robert Kennedy jr, third son of Bob Kennedy during his speech at the 'No Green Pass' demonstration at Arco Della Pace on November 13, 2021 in Milan, Italy.
A Timeline of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Controversies
colonia high school
No Radioactivity Found at N.J. High School After 94 People Developed Brain Tumors, Study Shows
Couple talking face to face on bed during online marriage counseling
The Best Online Couples Therapy to Help You Navigate Any Relationship Issues
Best Sunscreens of 2023
The 15 Best Sunscreens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Pharmacist with digital tablet for Online Pharmacy
Skip the Line With the 8 Best Online Pharmacies
Supergoop Unseens Sunscreen with People Tested badge
The 13 Best Face Sunscreens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Soulloop app
Health and Wellness Products We're Loving Right Now
Therapy group listens attentively as young woman shares
Our 11 Picks for Group Therapy that You Can Access from Your Couch at Home
mosquito
2 Billion Genetically Altered Mosquitoes Will Be Released in Fla. and Calif. to Fight Disease
Avocado, quinoa, sweet potato, tomato, spinach and chickpeas vegetables salad
These Are the Best Organic Meal Delivery Services for Easier Dinner Planning
Senior woman on a video call with her therapist
Find the Best Online Therapy Services for Your Particular Needs
a pair of men's flip flops
The 12 Best Flip Flops for Men of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Birth control pills blister pack
Best Online Birth Control to Help You Manage Your Sexual Health