Mandy Moore Celebrates Her First Post-Baby Workout: ‘Mama Is Training to Climb a Mountain Again’

New workout gear and a major hiking expedition on the horizon was the perfect inspiration for Mandy Moore's first postpartum workout.

The This Is Us star, 37, welcomed her first child, son August "Gus" Harrison, with husband Taylor Goldsmith on Feb. 20. And two months later, the new mom was thrilled to get the all-clear to start working out again post-birth, which she celebrated in a new sports bra and leggings set.

"Later call at work + finally cleared to start slowly exercising + @kathrynbudig x @kiragraceyoga collab? Best day!!" Moore posted on her Instagram Story, along with a boomerang of her in the new gear.

In another post, Moore thanked Budig, a yoga instructor and author, for the outfit and said she's working towards a new exercise goal.

"Thank you for sending my way, @kathrynbudig! You and my new exercise gear!! Mama is training to climb a mountain again so let's do it!!!"

The "When I Wasn't Watching" singer is an avid hiker, and has summited Mt. Kilimanjaro and reached base camp at Mt. Everest before Gus' arrival. She previously told PEOPLE that the idea of doing Kilimanjaro is what pushed her to take her hiking to the next level.

"I've always been a hiker — I lived near Griffith Park in Los Angeles for almost 15 years, so it was just in my backyard, practically. But I always wanted to climb Kilimanjaro and that's what sort of solidified my love of being outside and realizing that I can tackle something that was seemingly impossible," she said in Feb. 2019. "I'd never camped before, so the idea of being outside for a week, not showering — all these new experiences — I sort of proved to myself that I was capable of more than I was giving myself credit for."

Though she's since checked a few more hikes off of her list — she made it to Everest base camp that May — Moore said at the time that there are a few dream summits she wants to hit.