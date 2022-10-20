Man Plays Saxophone During Operation to Have Brain Tumor Removed

A man in Italy played the saxophone during his nine-hour-long brain surgery in which surgeons successfully removed a brain tumor.

The 35-year-old man, identified by Rome's Paideia International Hospital only as "GZ," underwent the operation last month while awake so that doctors could remove the tumor without compromising his neurological functions, the hospital said in a news release.

"The architectural complexity of the brain and its remarkable plasticity make the brain of each of us very different from each other," lead surgeon Dr. Christian Brogna said. "Each brain is unique, as is each person."

The doctor performs 50 "awake surgeries" per year, according to The Washington Post. Such procedures allow for surgeons to "map with extreme precision during surgery the neuronal networks that underlie the various brain functions such as playing, speaking, moving, remembering, counting," he said.

More than 10 doctors, including neurosurgeons, anesthesiologists, neuropsychologists, neurophysiologists and engineers, were involved in the "complex intervention" which was the first of its kind performed in Italy, the hospital said.

GZ's surgery was complicated by the fact that the patient is left-handed, which adds another layer of difficulty in mapping the brain, per The Post.

Throughout the procedure, GZ played the theme from the 1970 film "Love Story," as well as the Italian national anthem. Doctors even studied the score from each of the songs before the surgery, in order to determine if GZ was being adversely affected by the surgeons' instruments.

Paideia International Hospital

The tumor was completely removed and the patient was able to go home three days later, The Post reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Every awake surgery not only allows to obtain the maximum result in terms of removal of the pathology, but it is a real discovery," Brogna said. "Each time, it offers us a window into the functioning of this fascinating, but still in many ways mysterious organ, which is the brain."