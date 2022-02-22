Man Has Legs and Fingers Amputated After Eating Leftover Noodles and Suffering Organ Failure

The unusual case was first reported in the New England Journal of Medicine in March 2021

A young man in New England underwent multiple amputations after eating a leftover lo mein noodle meal and suffering from multiple organ failure.

The 19-year-old man's case was documented in the New England Journal of Medicine in March 2021, and recently went viral after being illustrated in a fictional portrayal on YouTube.

According to findings in the NEJM report, the man was fine until about 20 hours after eating a rice, chicken, and lo mein meal left over from a restaurant. After that period, he developed abdominal pain, nausea and started vomiting. He also experienced chest pain, shortness of breath, blurry vision among other symptoms.

"Multiple episodes of emesis occurred, with vomitus that was either bilious or red-brown. The abdominal pain and vomiting were followed by the development of chills, generalized weakness, progressively worsening diffuse myalgias, chest pain, shortness of breath, headache, neck stiffness, and blurry vision," read findings of the report.

He also experienced purplish discoloration of the skin and was eventually taken to the pediatric intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. The man was treated for shock, organ failure, skin mottling and a "rapidly progressive reticular rash" at Massachusetts General Hospital.

From there, doctors amputated both of the man's legs below the knees and different parts of his fingers, per Newsweek.

According to to the NEJM researchers, the man's friend who ate the same leftovers threw up once, but did not get as sick.

According to Newsweek, the hospitalized man "had only received one of three doses of meningococcal conjugate vaccine without a booster, and had also only had one dose of the serogroup B meningococcal vaccine out of two or three doses recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."