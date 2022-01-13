On Friday, Zane Wedding — an arborist from Auckland — began experiencing what he thought was a clogged sensation in his left ear following a swim

Man Had Cockroach Living in His Ear for 3 Days Before Doctor Removed: 'It Gives Me the Creeps'

A New Zealand man unknowingly had a cockroach living in his ear for three days.

On Friday, Zane Wedding — an arborist from Auckland — began experiencing what he thought was a clogged sensation in his left ear after waking up from a nap following a swim, he told Insider and the New Zealand Herald. After two sleepless nights, Wedding opted to seek medical attention.

A doctor told Wedding, 40, that he had a build up of dead skin cells on his eardrum, and the feeling would go away on its own, Wedding explained to Insider, adding that he was prescribed antibiotics.

"When I told him it still felt full, he assured me it was clear and I should use a hair dryer to dry up any excess water," Wedding told the Insider.

However, the sensation did not go away, prompting Wedding to see an ear specialist. It was then that Wedding learned he had an insect in his ear.

"Within one second of looking in that ear she identified it as an insect," Wedding told Insider. "She was shocked too, she couldn't believe it."

To remove the insect, the specialist used tweezers and a a suction device. Finally, Wedding experienced relief.

"I could feel every time the doctor touched it and I just kept imagining a cockroach being squashed up against my ear drum," Wedding told Insider. "I literally sat at home with a hair dryer blowing hot air over the cockroach for two days, cooking it in my ear."

Speaking with the New Zealand Herald, Wedding told the news outlet that the ear specialist had "never seen this before."

"I've read about it, but never seen it," said the specialist per the New Zealand Herald. Thinking back on the incident, Wedding told the newspaper: "It still gives me the creeps."