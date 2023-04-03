Mama June's Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Begins Chemotherapy for Stage 4 Cancer

The 28-year-old’s hair has reportedly been “coming out in chunks” after undergoing her first round of chemotherapy

Published on April 3, 2023 02:13 PM
Photo: MEGA X 2

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell has started her cancer treatments.

The 28-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of Mama June Shannon, recently underwent her first round of chemotherapy with her youngest daughter, Kylee Madison, by her side. A family source told TMZ that her hair has since been "coming out in chunks."

According to the outlet, Anna has remained positive about the situation and is shopping for a wig to cover up the hair loss while she focuses on her health and recovery.

MEGA

The mom of two was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January, PEOPLE confirmed. The cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney and lung following a series of tests after Anna complained about experiencing stomach aches.

Anna — who appeared alongside her mother, 43, and sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson in TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras and later, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo — reportedly underwent her first round of chemotherapy last month.

A source told TMZ, which first reported the news, that Anna's family are "very hopeful" she will pull through the diagnosis. Doctors are reportedly waiting to see how she reacts to the chemotherapy before they make any further decisions.

Anna with her youngest daughter Kylee Madison as she prepares for her first day of chemo.

On Thursday, Alana spoke out about her sister after the diagnosis became public.

"This is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home. No matter how famous they are. Yes, I'm very famous, but normal s--- happens to me and my family & y'all need to realize that ASAP," wrote the 17-year-old in an Instagram Story alongside a screenshot of an article on TMZ, which first reported the news.

Anna is a mom to two children — daughter Kaitlyn Elizabeth, born in 2012, and daughter Kylee Madison, born in 2015 (the latter to ex-husband Michael Cardwell, whom she separated from in 2017 after three years together).Most recently, Anna was linked with boyfriend Eldridge Toney, whom she went Instagram official with in April 2019.

