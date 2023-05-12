Mama June Says Ozempic Is 'Not For Me,' Responds to Comments About Her Weight Gain

Mama June Shannon is not interested in weight loss drugs.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 43, spoke to DailyMail and admitted that she doesn't plan on trying Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It's one of the brand names for semaglutide, which works in the brain to impact satiety.

Taken once a week by injection in the thigh, stomach or arm, the medication has recently been trending on social media and in Hollywood circles as some people have used them for weight loss, even though they don't have diabetes.

"I don't want to try Ozempic because, honestly, I've heard about so many bad side effects," Shannon told the outlet.

Ania Jastreboff M.D., PhD., an obesity medicine physician scientist at Yale, told PEOPLE that the most common side effects with these medications are nausea and diarrhea, and sometimes you can have vomiting or constipation.

"It is using a drug that isn't really prescribed to do that. They're using a diabetic drug to take care of weight loss," Shannon continued. "No offense to people out there that are doing it, but it's just not for me. I want to stay clean. I'm not judging anyone but it's not for me."

While Ozempic is intended for those with type 2 diabetes, Wegovy — another brand name for semaglutide — is FDA-approved as a treatment for chronic obesity.

Man preparing semaglutide Ozempic injection. Getty

Additionally, Shannon took time to respond to critics who have claimed she's gained weight recently due to an unhealthy diet.

"I've only put back on 100 lbs. and I was actually putting back on that weight before I got sober," she explained. "I've literally been at 241 lbs. for almost two years, God pretty much wants me where I'm at right now."

"Eventually in your weight loss journey, you hit a sort of plateau and I've plateaued at 241 lbs.," she told the outlet. "I don't drink soda, I don't drink tea, I don't snack like I used to and all that. I don't move on the scale now, front or back."

Since getting sober following her longtime battle with drug addiction, Shannon revealed back in 2021 that she has gained weight again but wasn't disappointed about it.

"With my weight loss, I have as I like to tell people, gained that healthy COVID weight. I've put on probably about 60-70 pounds," she told TooFab at the time. "Am I happy the way I am? Yeah. When I was a size 2 at 150, I was way too damn small. Now I'm 250 and I feel good. Even when I was 500, people didn't believe I was 500."