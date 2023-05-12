Mama June Says Ozempic Is 'Not For Me,' Responds to Comments About Her Weight Gain

Mama June Shannon explains that she's happy with her current weight and doesn’t want to use type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 12, 2023 12:43 PM
Mama June Shannon
Mama June Shannon. Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty

Mama June Shannon is not interested in weight loss drugs.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 43, spoke to DailyMail and admitted that she doesn't plan on trying Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It's one of the brand names for semaglutide, which works in the brain to impact satiety.

Taken once a week by injection in the thigh, stomach or arm, the medication has recently been trending on social media and in Hollywood circles as some people have used them for weight loss, even though they don't have diabetes.

"I don't want to try Ozempic because, honestly, I've heard about so many bad side effects," Shannon told the outlet.

Ania Jastreboff M.D., PhD., an obesity medicine physician scientist at Yale, told PEOPLE that the most common side effects with these medications are nausea and diarrhea, and sometimes you can have vomiting or constipation.

"It is using a drug that isn't really prescribed to do that. They're using a diabetic drug to take care of weight loss," Shannon continued. "No offense to people out there that are doing it, but it's just not for me. I want to stay clean. I'm not judging anyone but it's not for me."

While Ozempic is intended for those with type 2 diabetes, Wegovy — another brand name for semaglutide — is FDA-approved as a treatment for chronic obesity.

man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
Man preparing semaglutide Ozempic injection. Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Additionally, Shannon took time to respond to critics who have claimed she's gained weight recently due to an unhealthy diet.

"I've only put back on 100 lbs. and I was actually putting back on that weight before I got sober," she explained. "I've literally been at 241 lbs. for almost two years, God pretty much wants me where I'm at right now."

"Eventually in your weight loss journey, you hit a sort of plateau and I've plateaued at 241 lbs.," she told the outlet. "I don't drink soda, I don't drink tea, I don't snack like I used to and all that. I don't move on the scale now, front or back."

Since getting sober following her longtime battle with drug addiction, Shannon revealed back in 2021 that she has gained weight again but wasn't disappointed about it.

"With my weight loss, I have as I like to tell people, gained that healthy COVID weight. I've put on probably about 60-70 pounds," she told TooFab at the time. "Am I happy the way I am? Yeah. When I was a size 2 at 150, I was way too damn small. Now I'm 250 and I feel good. Even when I was 500, people didn't believe I was 500."

Related Articles
Dolores Catania 'A Good Person' film screening, New York, USA - 20 Mar 2023
'RHONJ' 's Dolores Catania Reveals Medical Reasons She's Taking Ozempic: 'It's a Lot of Different Layers'
Jillian Michaels
Jillian Michaels Convinced 8 Friends to Stop Taking 'Dangerous' Ozempic Because of Rebound Effect
Nurse Who Took Ozempic After COVID Weight Gain Talks Health Adjustment After Stopping Medication
Nurse Who Took Ozempic for COVID Weight Gain Reveals What Happened After Stopping the Medication
Kyle Richards Shows Off Abs While at the Gym After Denying Ozempic Usage
Kyle Richards Shows Off Abs in Gym Selfie After Denying Ozempic Use and Tummy Tuck
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Jackie Goldschneider attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
'RHONJ' 's Jackie Goldschneider Criticizes Weight Loss Trend of Misusing Ozempic: 'Eating Disorder in a Needle'
Remi Bader attends Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022 in New York City.
Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic
Natasha Robinson, Texas Woman Details Experience 1 Year on Ozempic
Texas Mom Shares Experience Using Ozempic for 1 Year: 'It's More Complicated Than People Realize'
Sharon Osbourne weight loss
Sharon Osbourne Lost 30 Lbs. Using Weight Loss Drugs, Says It's 'No Quick' Fix
hair loss
Ozempic and Other Weight Loss Drugs May Cause Hair Loss in Some People, Experts Say
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg Is Not into Ozempic, Prefers 'Good, Old-Fashioned Exercise' to the Latest Weight Loss Fad
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi on Ozempic and Wegovy Weight Loss Trend: 'We Have to Look Deeper at the Reasons Why' (Exclusive)
Aurora James
Aurora James Responds to Claims That She's on Ozempic amid Her Eating Disorder Battle (Exclusive)
Image
Arianna Huffington Tells People Using Ozempic That 'Changing Your Food Habits Is Key' (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: David Mandel attends the Writers Guild Foundation's Sublime Primetime at Writer's Guild Theater on August 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images); WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 19: David Mandel attends HBO Special Screening of 'White House Plumbers' at U.S. Navy Memorial Theater on April 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for HBO)
'Veep' Producer David Mandel Talks About His Stunning Weight Loss After a Pulmonary Embolism
Sophie Turner attends 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party
Sophie Turner Reacts to Weight Loss Drug Ads in New York City: 'WTF'
Dolores Catania 'A Good Person' film screening, New York, USA - 20 Mar 2023
Doctor Who Prescribed Ozempic to 'RHONJ' 's Dolores Catania Says 'Nobody Can Assume' Why a Person May Need It