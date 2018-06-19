Mama June Is Using the Keto Diet to Keep Her Weight Down: 'It's Not That Bad'

As Mama June recovers from multiple eye surgeries to fix her vision, she’s following the keto diet to keep her weight down.

The From Not to Hot star, 38, revealed to PEOPLE on Wednesday that she’s gained about 25 lbs. after undergoing four surgeries to recover her vision in her left eye, the only one with remaining eyesight after going blind in her right eye.

The lack of physical activity has been hard for Mama June, but she’s trying to stay under 200 lbs. — and says she has had success with the keto diet.

“I’ve tried the keto diet, and it’s not that bad. It’s like, cheese, eggs, protein, meat. And you honestly lose weight with that,” she said in an interview with BUILD Series. “That’s what I’ve been going back to, and I’ve started losing a couple pounds. But it actually, really works.”

Mama June Desiree Navarro/Getty

The keto diet is all about proteins and extra fat — with very little carbs — to get to a state of ketotosis, a metabolic process where the body burns fat instead of glucose for energy. Celebs like Halle Berry, Kourtney Kardashian and Jersey Shore‘s Vinny Guadagnino have all said that they’re big fans of the program.

Mama June said it really suits her food cravings because she never was a fan of carbs.

“I don’t eat bread or pasta,” she said, to the disbelief of the audience.

But Mama June emphasized that just because the keto diet works for her, that doesn’t mean it will work for everyone.

“I’m not here to tell people how to diet, because everyone’s different, but I know what has worked for me,” she said. “I think people just don’t need to give up, and I think that’s what happens with a lot of diets nowadays. I’ve done that.”

Mama June lost nearly 300 lbs. in 2017 after getting gastric sleeve surgery, and debuted her new, size-4 body on her WEtv show. But now that her impaired vision is a concern, she’s worrying less about her weight.

“I’m just focused on getting my vision back,” she told PEOPLE. “I can lose the weight, I know that. And I know I don’t want to go back over 200 lbs. I’m paying attention to it more.”