Mama June's Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Says Round 3 of Chemotherapy Is 'Going Good'

Published on May 10, 2023
Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell is sharing a new health update.

The Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she recently began her third round of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January.

"Well, going on to round 3 of chemo," explained Cardwell alongside the selfie that shows her posing alongside her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney, at Cracker Barrel in Atlanta, Georgia.

While she joked that the food "was good going down but not up 😂 ," she assured her 229,000 Instagram followers that her treatment is going well, as she added in the caption: "Overall it's going good, and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good 😇😁😁🙏."

A source previously told TMZ, which first reported Cardwell's diagnosis, that she underwent her first round of chemotherapy in March after the cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney, and lung. According to the outlet, Cardwell's cancer was diagnosed after she underwent a series of testing due to stomach aches.

The 28-year-old is the eldest daughter of Mama June Shannon and sister to Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid, and Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon. Cardwell is also a mom to two children of her own — daughter Kaitlyn Elizabeth, born in 2012, and daughter Kylee Madison, born in 2015 (the latter to ex-husband Michael Cardwell, whom she separated from in 2017 after three years together).

Earlier this month, Cardwell's mother, 43, shared with PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that she has been left "emotionally drained" after Cardwell's cancer diagnosis.

"I don't go live [on TikTok] a lot because of Anna. I'm already emotionally drained because of that," she explained. "I'm not being mean with the emotion... I'm not mentally [or] emotionally prepared to deal with 5,000 people asking me about Anna that day."

Thompson, 17, has also been vocal about her sister's diagnosis expressing alongside a TMZ article about Cardwell's diagnosis on a previous Instagram Story: "This is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home ... Yes, I'm very famous, but normal s--- happens to me and my family & y'all need to realize that ASAP."

