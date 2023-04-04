Magic Johnson Shares His Wellness Routine: 'I Wake Up at 4 O'Clock Every Morning'

The basketball legend talked to PEOPLE about how older adults can prioritize their health as part of a campaign to raise awareness of RSV in adults

Published on April 4, 2023 04:26 PM
TODAY -- Pictured: Magic Johnson on Monday, October 28, 2019
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Magic Johnson is a man of routine.

"I wake up at four o'clock every morning," the NBA legend tells PEOPLE. "I love the mornings when it's still. Just really having an hour or two to myself when it's quiet."

Then, he gets moving. "I stretch, and then I lift weights for an hour, and then I do cardio for an hour — stationary bike or treadmill — and then I'm in the office all day."

He's equally disciplined about bedtime: "8 or 8:30 — unless there's a Lakers game," he says, laughing.

In addition to taking his own health seriously, Johnson, 63, has been a public health advocate for nearly 30 years. These days, his focus is on older adults. He's partnered with GSK to launch Sideline RSV, a new health education campaign to help older adults better understand the risks and potential seriousness of RSV infection and how to help protect themselves.

"As an older adult, I am in one of the highest risk groups for severe RSV infection," Johnson says. "It can really cause complications in people who have chronic heart and lung disease."

RSV is a common, contagious, and potentially serious respiratory virus. It is typically mild but older adults can be more susceptible: Approximately 177,000 adults 65 and older are hospitalized for RSV in the US, and an estimated 14,000 of those cases result in death.

Johnson says he has known a few people who have had RSV. "I'm concerned about the Black and Brown community, and this has affected our communities in a big way," he says. "When I was telling people I was doing this campaign, people said, 'My mother had it.' Or, 'My dad had it.' RSV is out there in a big way."

Magic Johnson speaks during the 2023 International Poverty Forum at Delta Flight Museum on March 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Derek White/Getty

He also knows the importance of not putting off a doctor's visit. "Every year I take my physicals. If something is hurting, I run to the doctor. I don't wait.

"Early detection saved my life, right? I've been living with h HIV now for 32 years, but if I hadn't gone to the doctor, what would've happened to me?"

Of course, he adds, maintaining physical health is only one component of taking care of yourself. Mental health also plays a large role in the overall well being of older adults.

"Stay in touch with your family members, and make sure your family members stay in touch as well. What happens when you get older — you get lonely, right? It's very important for all older adults to keep in touch with family members or have some type of social contact with people. And so, thank God that my kids still like being around me or calling me, checking on me."

He urges older adults to get informed about RSV by going to www.sidelinersv.com, and to visit their health care providers for annual physicals and whenever something feels off.

"I'm trying to help people because I've seen it and I've been there," he says. "I'm not just talking about health and wellness — I'm living it."

