Madison De La Garza Says 'Desperate Housewives' Role Led to Eating Disorder at 7: 'Just Horrible'

The actress said cruel online comments about her appearance triggered her into "trying to starve" herself at a young age

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 10:11 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 05: Madison De La Garza attends the Los Angeles red carpet screening of "Middle School: The Worst Years Of My Life" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 5, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for CBS Films)
Photo: John Sciulli/Getty

Madison De La Garza is reflecting on how her young fame resulted in an early eating disorder.

After appearing on Desperate Housewives as a child, the actress, 21, recalled her "first memories of trying to starve myself" at age 7 after reading cruel comments about her appearance online, as she appeared this week on the Heart of the Matter podcast.

"The reactions that I got to my character on Desperate Housewives, it was just shocking," she said. "A lot of people came at it in a way that they were 'concerned for my health.' And I personally believe that that's just not true, that that was a cover-up so that they could just judge a 6-year-old."

Although De La Garza "was never allowed to be on a computer unsupervised at that age," she recalled sneaking online and spending "hours and hours" reading comments on YouTube videos and TMZ.

"I would just spend a crazy amount of time reading through these comments, and most all of them were just atrocious. They said things like they wanted me to die because of what I looked like. It was just horrible," said De La Garza. "And this was when I was 7, 8 years old."

DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES - "Witch's Lament" - As Halloween approaches, Gaby, Bree and Lynette must attempt to exhume and move the body of Gaby's murdered stepfather after learning that Ben's real estate development excavation is taking place on that very spot. Meanwhile, Susan discovers that being art teacher Andre's (Miguel Ferrer) intern involves tending to matters that don't involve art; not to be outdone by Tom's new girlfriend, Lynette tries to construct a homemade Halloween costume for Penny; and Renee uses a little enticement to help spice up her first night of romance with Ben, on "Desperate Housewives," SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 (9:00-10:01 p.m., ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)MADISON DE LA GARZA, EVA LONGORIA
Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She added, "Reading comments like that definitely affected my mental health and ultimately played into me developing an eating disorder at a very young age."

De La Garza, who is Demi Lovato's younger half-sister, made her debut on season 4 of the hit ABC series as Juanita Solis, the adopted daughter of Eva Longoria's Gabrielle Solis and her husband Carlos (Ricardo Antonia Chavira).

"The whole joke of my character was that Eva was this thin, beautiful model and her daughter turned out to be quite the opposite. And so, I think she was very aware that this was going to affect me," she said of Longoria, 48.

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato's Mom on Her Family's Mental Health, Addiction Journey: What Do You Say When Your Child Is Paying the Bills?

However, "We never explicitly talked about it, but [Longoria] definitely went out of her way to make me feel like I was pretty and like I was special, and she made me feel like I was family," explained De La Garza. "And if I ever did want to go to her with these things, I absolutely could have."

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.

Related Articles
Demi Lovato, Madison De La Garza
Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Says She Got Sober to Save Relationship with Her Mom
https://www.instagram.com/p/Conpb9buhPR/?hl=en lindsayell Verified I was on a podcast last week, and I shared something that I felt like I should share with all of you, because that’s what we do here. I got diagnosed with an eating disorder a few weeks ago, and have come to terms that it’s something I have been living in denial of for the better part of 20 years. I always told myself that an eating disorder would look like “that kind of body” and that there’s no way I could have one because I didn’t look like that. I told myself that the way I was living was fine because it was just part of my career… But it got to the point where it felt like it was taking over my life, and I no longer had control over what I ate or didn’t eat in the shadows. I got really good at pretending that everything was ok out in public but at home I was shriveling up. I know that eating disorders are flags to the need for deeper work, and I would love to share my journey as I go through my recovery. I have no idea of what that fully looks like, but I’m figuring it out day by day. If you wanna hear the podcast I did last week, check out the latest epi of @offthevinepodcast. I’m telling you all this because I know that it is the stories I hear that inspire me to be a better person. I hope in sharing this and my journey as I go along it, will inspire you to be honest with yourself - with what you’re feeling and what you’re going through. Regardless of what that may be. Sometimes it’s so easy to take care of everyone else but yourself. Hopefully you won’t need to live 20 years feeling something that you never deal with. So, this is where I’m at. With my hand on my heart… 🤍 And hopefully I can take you along the road as I learn. 3h
Lindsay Ell Was Recently Diagnosed with an Eating Disorder; Has Hopes Her Story Will 'Inspire' Others
Remi Bader attends Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022 in New York City.
Remi Bader on Being 'Face of Body Positivity': 'Not Going to Pretend I Love My Body All the Time' 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Jackie Goldschneider attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Jackie Goldschneider Chronicles Battle with Anorexia in New Memoir — See the Cover
Julie Bowen Reflects on Childhood Eating Disorder
Julie Bowen Reflects on Living with Eating Disorder as a Teen: 'It Was a Coping Mechanism'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Jackie Goldschneider attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
'RHONJ' 's Jackie Goldschneider Criticizes Weight Loss Trend of Misusing Ozempic: 'Eating Disorder in a Needle'
Glennon Doyle Says She Had to Share Bulimia Relapse on Her Podcast: ‘It Was Hard for Me Not to’
Glennon Doyle Reveals Anorexia Diagnosis on Her Podcast: 'It Shook Me Deeply'
Remi Bader attends Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022 in New York City.
Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (13393857s) Camila Mendes 'Do Revenge' film screening, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Sep 2022
Camila Mendes on Dealing with an Eating Disorder During 'Riverdale' Season 1: 'I Was So Insecure'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Lady Gaga is seen as Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga pursue their creative dialogue at Sheats Goldstein Residence on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon); Taylor Swift, winner of Artist of the Year, Favorite Country Album, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Pop Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Lady Gaga Calls Taylor Swift 'Really Brave' for Speaking About Her Eating Disorder in 2020 Doc
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Discusses Eating Disorder She Suffered at 17: 'It Was Horrifying'
Demi Lovato is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
Demi Lovato Regrets Documenting Sobriety Journey in Multiple Films: 'I Wish I Would Have Waited'
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's Zanab Jaffrey Says Cole Barnett Made Body-Shaming Comments to Her in Deleted Scenes
Dorit Kemsley -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Crystal Kung Minkoff's 'RHOBH' Costars Worry as Dorit Kemsley Claims She Admitted to Bulimia Relapse
Tess Holliday
Tess Holliday Tells Fans Not to Follow Plastic Surgery Trends: 'You're Perfect as You Are'
VARIOUS CITIES, - MAY 09: Yeardley Smith poses for a photo during Virtual Pop Expo on May 09, 2020. With large-scale events shutting down worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virtual Pop Expo 2020 debuts as a fan convention experience online. (Photo by Yeardley Smith/Getty Images for ABA)
'The Simpsons' Actress Yeardley Smith Opens Up About 24-Year Battle with Bulimia