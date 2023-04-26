Madison Beer Says 'Hurtful' Body Shaming Led Her to 'Restricting' Her Eating: 'I Thought I Had a Nice Body'

Madison Beer is sharing how the body-shaming comments she's received on social media have impacted her life, stressing that no one should have to "tolerate abuse."

The "Dangerous" singer-songwriter recently spoke to Today and detailed the "public scrutiny, bullying and harassment" she's experienced since her quick rise to fame.

The 24-year-old admitted that in the past few months, she's been "struggling" with body dysmorphia because she had "so many people impact me so negatively about my body when I was younger."

"I grew up pretty happy," she told the outlet. "I thought I had a nice body. But hearing endless comments about how I don't, it was really, really hurtful to me when I was so young."

Body dysmorphia is described as a mental health disorder in which a person can't stop thinking about a perceived defect or flaw in their appearance, according to the Mayo Clinic. The disorder can cause anxiety and depression, making it difficult to function in social situations and daily life.

Beer revealed that in recent weeks, she was "restricting herself a lot" when it came to food.

"I wasn't eating as much as I should be," she admitted, noting that as she struggled with restrictive eating she read a comment on social media that said, "Someone needs to tell her to stop eating and put the fork down."

"I'm getting to a place where I'm feeling more confident, but it does suck and it is really hurtful when people have no idea what you're going through behind closed doors," Beer added.

While dealing with scrutiny on social media, the musician urged her younger fans to limit their screen time because "life is very short."

"I don't think that as a society we're ever going to advance to a better place if we're all so quick to yell and scream and cancel each other and pull each other down," she told the outlet.

Beer detailed more effects of social media on her life and her mental health in her new memoir The Half of It.

Ahead of the memoir's April 25 release, the "Selfish" singer spoke to PEOPLE about its contents, including the moment a private nude video of herself at 15 — one sent in confidence to a romantic partner — was leaked online and spread profusely on social media. She said she felt victimized at the time, as many people shamed her for sending the video in the first place.

"I wasn't really protected at all," she told PEOPLE. "No one cared to even jump in and be like, 'This is a child, and we shouldn't be sharing this video.'"

About a year after the incident, Beer was dropped by her management and record label. Forced to begin forging her own career path, she admitted she felt overwhelmed and even contemplated suicide.

"There were many times — just like the night my nudes were leaked — that I felt so backed into a corner I thought the only way out was to end my life," she writes in her book.

"I definitely feel like a lot of the book is about reclaiming the narrative," Beer told PEOPLE. "I've put on myself a bit of a responsibility to advocate and speak on these things and make people aware that their words do hurt, linger and impact you."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.