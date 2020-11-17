Lululemon’s New Sweat-Wicking Face Masks Have a Genius Feature That Makes Them More Comfortable

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

With the number of coronavirus cases rapidly increasing, it’s imperative that everyone wears face masks in public when unable to properly social distance, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection. But if you’re tired of wearing face masks with irritating ear loops that pull and don’t fit properly, Lululemon has a solution. The popular athleisure brand just launched its first-ever face mask with a genius feature that eliminates painful tugging.

Crafted from the same sweat-wicking Ultralu fabric that’s used in its Enlite bras, the Lululemon face masks feel like butter against the skin. The smooth material is also woven with Lycra fibers that give the masks a four-way stretch, so they can better retain their unique contoured shape. Plus, they have a center-front seam that’s engineered to lift the mask away from your nose and mouth, allowing room to breathe and thus making the face masks ideal for working out.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Double Strap Face Mask, $10; lululemon.com

But what truly sets these protective coverings apart from all the others is the way they secure around your face. Each mask has two elastic head straps that are designed to go around the back of your head and the nape of your neck, which means no more fussing over annoying ear loops. They can be adjusted like bra straps for a more comfortable and customized fit. Better yet, you can use the straps to conveniently hang the mask around your neck when it’s not in use, so you’ll never lose it.

The Lululemon Double Strap face masks are emblazoned with the brand’s instantly recognizable logo and are available in an assortment of solid colors and fun prints. Each one is only $10, and if they’re any bit as comfortable as Lululemon leggings, they’re sure to sell out quickly.