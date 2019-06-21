Lucy Hale Loves Exercise: 'Fitness Helped Me Become a More Confident Version of Who I Used to Be'

Image zoom Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Lucy Hale says she’ll try just about anything in the name of health and wellness.

Over the years, the Pretty Little Liars star, 30, has tested plenty of trends that she now she swears by, like SoulCyle classes and infrared body wraps (a Hollywood favorite). But she says others, like the celery juice detox, aren’t exactly her thing.

Image zoom Lucy Hale training for the Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival. Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

But Hale isn’t just interested in discovering the latest and greatest trends; she’s genuinely passionate about health and wellness.

“I think the more things you try and the more active you become, the more confident and comfortable you become with yourself,” Hale tells PEOPLE ahead of her Propel Co:Labs 2019 Fitness Festival appearance next month. “I’m much happier, my mood is better when I’m consistently working out,” says the actress, who even managed to squeeze in a sweat session on her birthday last week. “I’m just one of those weirdos who likes working out. I really enjoy it.”

Image zoom Lucy Hale training for the Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival. Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

RELATED: Busy Philipps Found Her Love of Exercise After Being Asked to Lose Weight for a Part

Hale, who’s set to lead a high-intensity interval training group fitness class with Training Mate founder Luke Milton on July 20 at the fitness festival in Los Angeles, says she prefers to switch up her routine. A few of her go-to’s include circuit training, boxing and pull-ups, which she impressively demonstrated in an Instagram video earlier this year.

“[My trainer’s] the one who’s forcing me to try pull-ups, so every couple of days we’ll try to do more,” Hale says. “But I also like group fitness. I think that’s a way you can see your friends and break a sweat but still have a good time. I do things like Soul Cycle and Training Mate. I love to hike.”

When it comes to nutrition, the actress says she’s pretty consistent despite her busy work schedule (which is about to get even busier, thanks to her starring role in The CW’s upcoming series Katy Keene.)

“I mainly follow a pescatarian diet,” Hale says. “I don’t even like to say diet, just a pescatarian lifestye. I don’t do dairy and I try to cut back on processed stuff. I typically like to prepare all my food so I know what I’m getting.”

Image zoom Lucy Hale Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

But it’s all about balance, and Hale makes sure to indulge in simple pleasures every once in a while: “I love going out to eat. I’m not going to say no to French fries or pasta if it’s there. I just try to eat in moderation.”

RELATED: Gina Torres Is All ‘About Balance’ with Her Workouts and Food: ‘I Love Fried Chicken and Bacon!’

Hale explains that her health and wellness journey has benefitted her mentally and emotionally as well as physically. “Fitness has helped me become a way more confident version of who I used to be,” she says.

Image zoom Lucy Hale Donato Sardella/Getty

In 2017, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about self-love and body positivity.

“There are good days and bad days, but I’ve found [self-assurance] really does come with age,” she said. “I think you hit a point where you accept who you are and what you look like and you kind of just roll with it. You find out what you like and what your strengths and weaknesses are — it develops over time.”