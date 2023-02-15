Lucy Hale Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety: 'You Are Not Alone and You Are Loved'

Lucy Hale is celebrating a notable milestone in her sobriety.

On Instagram Tuesday, the Pretty Little Liars alum marked her first year of sobriety with a picture of a festive round cake, the words "1 Year!" written in yellow on top of the lavender frosting, lined with multi-colored sprinkles.

"Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine's Day post," she wrote of her personal journey. "This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I've ever done. On Jan. 2, 2023, I celebrated one year of sobriety."

"While this journey has mostly been private," she continued, "I felt compelled to tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved."

Fan comments of support have since poured in, with Hale's former PLL castmates like Shay Mitchell and fellow colleagues also stopping by to congratulate the star.

"Love you and so proud of you ❤️," wrote Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, while Mitchell showed love with a sole red heart emoji.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"👏🏻 So amazing, Lucy," said Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin's Lili Reinhart, while actress and activist Selma Blair wrote: "Happy birthday love. So proud of you. It's a whole adventure. Always here too. Gratitude is big. You are great. 💛."

Demi Lovato, who has publicly overcome their own substance abuse issues, also weighed in on Hale's remarkable progress.

"I'm so proud of you sis 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 I love you so much 🖤🖤🖤," the "Sober" singer wrote. "Thank you for being a part of my journey and allowing me to be a part of yours 🙏🏼."

Lucy Hale. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Just last month, Hale opened up about another change she was making in her life: deciding not to settle for a fixer-upper boyfriend after doing so in the past.

"I think that you can find someone who you mentally, emotionally, spiritually and physically connect with — like, a 10 out of 10 in each area," she said on the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson podcast. "I think that is possible. I think so many people settle. I'm not gonna f---in' settle. I'll die alone before I settle. It's so dramatic, but that's just how I feel."

The Hating Game star admitted that she has previously been in relationships where she was trying to "fix" her boyfriend. "I typically liked a little project to fix," Hale said. "Like, 'your problems are worse than mine, so you're gonna make me feel better about myself just because I'm helping, you know, fix you. "

"I've not been in what I would consider a committed relationship for years — for a couple of different reasons," she continued. "But I'm in that place where I'm thinking, 'Okay, I know exactly what I'm looking for and what I've dated in the past, it was essentially a carbon copy of the same dude.' "

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.