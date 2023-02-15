Lucy Hale Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety: 'You Are Not Alone and You Are Loved'

On Instagram Tuesday, the Pretty Little Liars alum marked her first year of sobriety with a picture of a festive "1 Year!" cake to celebrate the personal milestone

By
Published on February 15, 2023 11:23 AM
Lucy Hale attends the Opening Night Official After Party at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 01, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Lucy Hale is celebrating a notable milestone in her sobriety.

On Instagram Tuesday, the Pretty Little Liars alum marked her first year of sobriety with a picture of a festive round cake, the words "1 Year!" written in yellow on top of the lavender frosting, lined with multi-colored sprinkles.

"Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine's Day post," she wrote of her personal journey. "This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I've ever done. On Jan. 2, 2023, I celebrated one year of sobriety."

"While this journey has mostly been private," she continued, "I felt compelled to tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved."

Fan comments of support have since poured in, with Hale's former PLL castmates like Shay Mitchell and fellow colleagues also stopping by to congratulate the star.

"Love you and so proud of you ❤️," wrote Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, while Mitchell showed love with a sole red heart emoji.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"👏🏻 So amazing, Lucy," said Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin's Lili Reinhart, while actress and activist Selma Blair wrote: "Happy birthday love. So proud of you. It's a whole adventure. Always here too. Gratitude is big. You are great. 💛."

Demi Lovato, who has publicly overcome their own substance abuse issues, also weighed in on Hale's remarkable progress.

"I'm so proud of you sis 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 I love you so much 🖤🖤🖤," the "Sober" singer wrote. "Thank you for being a part of my journey and allowing me to be a part of yours 🙏🏼."

pretty Little Liars- Original Sin Premier party
Lucy Hale. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Just last month, Hale opened up about another change she was making in her life: deciding not to settle for a fixer-upper boyfriend after doing so in the past.

"I think that you can find someone who you mentally, emotionally, spiritually and physically connect with — like, a 10 out of 10 in each area," she said on the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson podcast. "I think that is possible. I think so many people settle. I'm not gonna f---in' settle. I'll die alone before I settle. It's so dramatic, but that's just how I feel."

The Hating Game star admitted that she has previously been in relationships where she was trying to "fix" her boyfriend. "I typically liked a little project to fix," Hale said. "Like, 'your problems are worse than mine, so you're gonna make me feel better about myself just because I'm helping, you know, fix you. "

"I've not been in what I would consider a committed relationship for years — for a couple of different reasons," she continued. "But I'm in that place where I'm thinking, 'Okay, I know exactly what I'm looking for and what I've dated in the past, it was essentially a carbon copy of the same dude.' "

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Related Articles
Abigail Spencer attends the "Grey's Anatomy" Wrap Celebration
Abigail Spencer Shares Emotional Tribute to Father on 12th Anniversary of Valentine's Day Death
Eric Smith Rollout
Schizophrenia Caused Eric Smith to Threaten His Mother's Life, but He Refused to Get Help — Here's Why
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Jackie Goldschneider attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Jackie Goldschneider Chronicles Battle with Anorexia in New Memoir — See the Cover
Jessica Grossman is raising ostomy awareness
Toronto Woman Promotes Ostomy Bag Awareness: 'I'm Not Defined by It'
Buddy Valastro and Lisa Valastro at Anjelica's restaurant
Buddy Valastro Tells Wife Lisa 'You Make Me Complete' in Romantic Tribute for Valentine's Day
Roselyn Sanchez
Roselyn Sanchez Reveals She Had a Breast Lift, 'Still in Shock' from Results: 'My Body's Banging'
Zach Roloff Post Brain Surgery
Zach Roloff Shares Health Update While Recovering from Brain Surgery: 'Happy to Be Home'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Conpb9buhPR/?hl=en lindsayell Verified I was on a podcast last week, and I shared something that I felt like I should share with all of you, because that’s what we do here. I got diagnosed with an eating disorder a few weeks ago, and have come to terms that it’s something I have been living in denial of for the better part of 20 years. I always told myself that an eating disorder would look like “that kind of body” and that there’s no way I could have one because I didn’t look like that. I told myself that the way I was living was fine because it was just part of my career… But it got to the point where it felt like it was taking over my life, and I no longer had control over what I ate or didn’t eat in the shadows. I got really good at pretending that everything was ok out in public but at home I was shriveling up. I know that eating disorders are flags to the need for deeper work, and I would love to share my journey as I go through my recovery. I have no idea of what that fully looks like, but I’m figuring it out day by day. If you wanna hear the podcast I did last week, check out the latest epi of @offthevinepodcast. I’m telling you all this because I know that it is the stories I hear that inspire me to be a better person. I hope in sharing this and my journey as I go along it, will inspire you to be honest with yourself - with what you’re feeling and what you’re going through. Regardless of what that may be. Sometimes it’s so easy to take care of everyone else but yourself. Hopefully you won’t need to live 20 years feeling something that you never deal with. So, this is where I’m at. With my hand on my heart… 🤍 And hopefully I can take you along the road as I learn. 3h
Lindsay Ell Was Recently Diagnosed with an Eating Disorder; Has Hopes Her Story Will 'Inspire' Others
Carl Radke Reveals He Quit Loverboy After Friendship with Kyle Cooke 'Got Complicated'
'Summer House's Carl Radke Says He Quit Loverboy After Friendship with Kyle Cooke Got 'Complicated'
"Millionaire Matchmaker" Patti Stanger
'Millionaire Matchmaker' Patti Stanger Tried Ozempic and Now Takes Mounjaro, Though She Doesn't Have Diabetes
Love Is Blind S2. Iyanna McNeely in Love Is Blind S2. Cr. Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022
'Love Is Blind' 's Iyanna McNeely Details 'Excruciating Pain' from Bartholin Cyst: 'I Can't Move'
Julia Fox, Evan Mock at the Evan Loves you by Pandora, a VIP pre-fashion week cocktail reception and dinner at Richie Akiva’s The Ned NoMad exclusive NYC membership club and hotel on Feb. 7th, 2023
Julia Fox Says She's Gotten Liposuction and Botox but Wants to Go Natural
Jarred Aslett weight loss
Idaho Man Loses 230 Lbs. After Hitting Rock Bottom: 'I Was Embarrassed at How Far I'd Let Myself Go'
Remi Bader attends Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022 in New York City.
Remi Bader on Being 'Face of Body Positivity': 'Not Going to Pretend I Love My Body All the Time' 
Rachel Recchia arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
'The Bachelorette' 's Rachel Recchia Reveals Breast Reduction Plans: It'll 'Absolutely Change My Life'
Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson on the Weight Loss Drug Trend That's 'Creating a Shortage' for Diabetes Patients