Luann de Lesseps Says She 'Lost Weight' After Getting Sober Again: 'I'm Happier, I'm Healthier'

"That's so important to me and it keeps me grounded," Luann de Lesseps said of maintaining a healthy lifestyle amid her sobriety journey

Published on October 15, 2022 05:58 PM
Luann de Lesseps
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Luann de Lesseps is enjoying the healthy benefits of her sobriety.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 57, explained how her healthier lifestyle has helped her "lose weight" while discussing her sobriety and her non-alcoholic Fosé Rosé brand Thursday on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live.

"That was the brainchild of COVID for me and not drinking with my daughter [Victoria de Lesseps] — my daughter doesn't drink either," the Countess said. "It's just become a lifestyle for me that is just so much better. I'm happier, I'm healthier, I lost weight."

She credited her healthy lifestyle for helping her stay sober, taking a "holistic approach" that includes eating well, keeping fit, meditation and yoga. "That's so important to me and it keeps me grounded," De Lesseps added.

De Lesseps' on-and-off relationship with sobriety began when she entered herself voluntarily into an alcohol treatment center in December 2017.

TV personality <a href="https://people.com/tag/luann-de-lesseps/" data-inlink="true">Luann de Lesseps</a> performs onstage during her Countess Cabaret tour at Vogue Theatre on June 09, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Andrew Chin/Getty

A source told PEOPLE in March that De Lesseps was working "very hard to maintain a healthy lifestyle. But she made a mistake and fell off the wagon."

The statement came after she had a "tipsy" moment and gave a performance at The Townhouse piano bar in Manhattan, where she said in a statement that she "made a mistake and fell off the wagon."

The insider added that De Lesseps is "using this experience as a valuable lesson" going forward. "She will be taking steps to make sure it doesn't happen again," the source added.

De Lesseps previously told PEOPLE about coming up with her mocktail Fosé Rosé brand out of the need for a nonalcoholic beverage option. "This was born out of my own necessity, needing something to drink with my daughter because we don't drink," she said in November.

"We looked for something over the summer during COVID, a lot of people were drinking a lot, which was fine, cheers to you," De Lesseps continued. "But I couldn't find anything that I really wanted to drink that didn't have a lot of calories. At that time, we weren't even going out, but [normally] you're at the mercy basically of the mocktail person at the bar. And usually, it's full of sugar. You don't know what you're getting."

The "Money Can't Buy You Class" artist explained that she "wanted to make something that was like rosé, that tasted like rosé, that is an elevated sparkling rosé but without alcohol."

