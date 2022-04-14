Love Island Alum Thomas Powell Live Streams Breast Reduction Surgery: 'It Was So, So Easy'

Thomas Powell is taking fans into the operating room with him.

The former Love Island star, 30, live streamed his gynecomastia surgery — or male breast reduction — on social media, posting the lengthy video to his Instagram on Wednesday.

After Powell's hour and 15-minute procedure, in which the surgeon performed liposuction and removed glandular tissue from the area, the reality TV personality gave fans all the details of his small operation via his Instagram Story.

Love Island's Thomas Powell Live Streams Breast Reduction Procedure Credit: iamthomaspowell/Instagram

"So, we are all done with the gyno surgery, thank you for all the lovely messages, I've had quite a few. All done! It was so, so easy," said Powell, adding that the procedure was performed by Dr. John at Signature Clinic in the U.K.

Gynecomastia is a common condition that results in enlarged male breast tissue, according to Cleveland Clinic. It can be seen in males of all ages, and although there are many causes for gynecomastia, an imbalance of the hormones testosterone and estrogen is one of the most common causes.

It is unclear as to what the underlying cause of Powell's gynecomastia is.

In a series of Instagram Stories later posted by Powell, the fitness coach gave followers another update on his recovery process, telling fans he isn't allowed to have caffeine or alcohol.

"What else is there to do in life? I might need to learn a new language or some s– to keep me occupied," he joked before thanking people for all of the supportive messages he's received, adding, "On the road to recovery – now I've got my little bra on, sexy!"

The "bra" Powell was referring to is a compression garment that is worn for a few weeks after gynecomastia surgery to help control swelling and provide support.