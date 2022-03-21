Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Shares His 1-Year Body Transformation: 'I've Come a Long Way'

The reality star, who was left at the alter by fiancée Natalie Mina Lee on the dating show, said that he "can finally say I truly love myself"

Shayne Jansen may have been on Love Is Blind, but he's feeling clear-eyed about his self-image.

The reality star, 32, shared photos of his body transformation over the last year, and said that he's feeling better than ever, especially when it comes to his mental health.

Jansen posted two photos — one of himself a year ago, and another now, where he shows off his ripped abs in the gym.

"It's amazing when you prioritize yourself and you look as good as you feel," he wrote on Instagram. "I've come a long way in a year and I can finally say I truly love myself."

Jansen shared other glimpses into his workouts through the years on Instagram, including a long video from the beginning of March of himself and his Love Is Blind costar Brandon McGhee hitting the gym in Chicago. The duo do pull-ups, bench presses, push-ups and more in the video.

Jansen was one of the stars of season two of Netflix's hit dating show, where singles talk to each other for days and get engaged before they ever get to see the other person.

He proposed to Natalie Mina Lee and finally got to meet her in person, but the night before their wedding, Natalie and Shayne, 32, had a massive argument — one which Natalie wasn't able to shake on their big day, and she decided not to go through with their marriage.

After the final episode, Jansen posted a tribute to Lee, saying that "this journey with you will be something I'll never forget."

"As a man watching our story over again I'm remorseful for my actions and all I can do is learn from them to be a better man," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm proud of being vulnerable and being as genuine as possible. I don't know what's next for us but I do know that I will never stop loving you."

Lee told PEOPLE that they actually got engaged again after she called off their wedding, but eventually decided to just stay friends.

"I will always be bonded to him through this experience and journey that we had. I wish him all the best, I wish him a lot of happiness," she said.