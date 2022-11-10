'Love Is Blind' 's Zanab Jaffrey Says Cole Barnett Made Body-Shaming Comments to Her in Deleted Scenes

Zanab Jaffrey of Love Is Blind is letting fans know what happened when cameras weren't rolling.

After leaving Cole Barnett at the altar on the season 3 "Wedding Day" finale episode, Zanab Jaffrey said Wednesday on the Netflix show's reunion that body shaming played a part in her decision and it was her ex's "saving grace" that those scenes were cut from the show.

"Because so much of that stuff, the pushing food away from me, asking if I'm going to eat that, trying to get me to order a salad, the daily comments about my face and my body were not used [in the show]," Jaffrey, 32, explained. "And that's great because it really did protect you and you are now denying it, and now calling me a liar in front of all these people."

She went on to accuse him of "trying to control what I ate and changing my eating habits," which Barnett, 27, called "hilarious," claiming: "I never once cared about what you ate."

"I stopped eating," Jaffrey continued. "I was eating a banana and a teaspoon of peanut butter just so I wouldn't pass out on the long days we were filming."

Jaffrey also recalled an unaired incident in which she grabbed two Cuties clementines, during which Barnett discouraged her from snacking.

"He looked at me and he goes, 'Are you gonna eat both of those?'" she recounted. "And I said, 'Well, yeah. That's a serving.' And he goes, 'Well, we're going out to eat later. Maybe you should save your appetite.'"

As Barnett continued to dig in his heels, Jaffrey rebutted: "This is all working out so wonderfully in your favor because they did not use it."

Barnett later offered Jaffrey and their costars an apology as married co-hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey closed out the reunion.

"Zay, I came here. I fell in love with you. I really did wanna get married to you, and I'm sorry for hurting you on the way and everyone else who I've hurt," Barnett said. "I'm sorry I'm working on it."

Jaffrey previously said "I don't" to Barnett during what would have been their wedding ceremony, telling him he "single-handedly shattered my self-confidence." She's since opened up to PEOPLE about the decision to call it off.

"I did not stand up there and say no to the Cole that everyone got to see," Jaffrey explained. "There was a lot more. I stand by everything I said."

Season 3 of Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix.

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.