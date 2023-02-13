'Love Is Blind' 's Iyanna McNeely Details 'Excruciating Pain' from Bartholin Cyst: 'I Can't Move'

“Why does no one talk about these?” Iyanna McNeely said after revealing she was in the hospital to treat a Bartholin cyst

Vanessa Etienne
Published on February 13, 2023
Love Is Blind S2. Iyanna McNeely in Love Is Blind S2. Cr. Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022
Photo: Ser Baffo/Netflix

Iyanna McNeely is giving her social media followers an update after she was hospitalized due to a cyst.

On Saturday, the Love Is Blind star shared a recap on Instagram of her "traumatizing" week and a half after the 28-year-old learned she had a Bartholin cyst.

"Has anyone ever had a Bartholin cyst?" said in the video. "I can't move... Your girl is in extreme pain."

"Why does no one talk about these? And apparently now that I've gotten one, I'm gonna keep getting them for literally no reason. I love being a woman," added McNeely, who appeared on season 2 of the Netflix series.

A Bartholin cyst is a fluid-filled lump near the vaginal opening. They occur in about 2% of all women at some point in their life and are more common in women of reproductive age, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Although it's rarely a serious condition, Bartholin cysts can be painful and require medical treatment when infected. Symptoms include fever and swelling or tenderness of the area, creating discomfort while walking or sitting. While most cysts are small and painless and don't require treatment, other severe cases may need to be surgically drained.

"After a few days of excruciating pain and my skin stretching to its limit, my friends came to the rescue," McNeely said in the post, showing a video of herself "terrified" while being taken to the emergency room. "After six hours waiting in the waiting room, I finally got a room and was cut open and everything was drained — painfully, I might add."

Once returning home, the reality star said the pain was relieved and she was feeling more like herself. However, within a few hours, she said the pain returned worse than before and she had to go back to the emergency room for more help.

"Anyways, I'm home now with limited mobility but at least I can waddle without pain," McNeely said.

She then joked that she "loves sharing her trauma" with her followers and just hopes that it can help someone in similar situations.

"You guys are awesome and essential to my life🫶🏽✌🏽" she captioned the post. "Here's to healing and hopefully soon being able to dance in my apartment alone again!"

On Monday, McNeely shared another update on her Instagram Story, boasting that she can finally walk and is leaving the house in nearly two weeks.

