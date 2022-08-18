Louisiana Mom Says She Was Denied an Abortion Even Though Baby Has Terminal Condition

Nancy Davis said that her baby's terminal condition, acrania, does not qualify her for an abortion

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2022 09:30 AM
Pregnant belly
Photo: Getty Images

A Louisiana mother said she was denied an abortion even though doctors have determined her baby will not survive after birth due to a rare medical condition.

On Monday, Nancy Davis of Baton Rouge, La., told local station WAFB-TV that doctors diagnosed her baby with acrania — a fatal condition in which a baby's skull does not form in the womb, which leads to an infant's death anywhere between minutes to hours after birth.

"It was an abnormal ultrasound, and they noticed the top of the baby's head was missing and the skull was missing," Davis, who is 13 weeks pregnant, told WAFB-TV of her first ultrasound three weeks ago. "The top of the skull was missing."

Because the pregnancy does not currently pose a danger to Davis' life and acrania does not yet fall under the Louisiana Department of Health's qualifying conditions for abortion, Davis was denied an abortion, according to WAFB-TV.

Now, Davis told WAFB-TV she must decide whether to carry the pregnancy to term, knowing her baby will not survive, or cross state lines to seek an abortion in either Florida or North Carolina.

"It's a baby that's not going to be compatible with life," Davis said on Monday. "These babies either die stillborn or they die a couple minutes later."

"It's hard knowing that, you know, I'm carrying it to bury it, you know what I'm saying?" she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While WAFB-TV noted that Davis — who has one child — did not take a specific stance on abortion rights, she said that Louisiana state lawmakers need to consider widening the list of conditions that qualify for an abortion in the state.

"I just want them to consider special circumstances as it relates to abortion," Davis told WAFB-TV. "Medical problems, like this is one that needs to be in it."

The list of medical conditions that qualify for an abortion in Louisiana after the state's "trigger law" resulted in a near-total ban on the procedure in July includes 24 "congenital disorders and chromosomal abnormalities," according to The Washington Post and public radio station WWNO.

Also on the list, the following provision for further medical conditions that could allow for abortion: "A profound and irremediable congenital or chromosomal anomaly existing in the unborn child that is incompatible with sustaining life after birth in reasonable medical judgment as certified by two physicians that are licensed to practice in the State of Louisiana."

Michelle McCalope from the Louisiana Department of Health tells PEOPLE that the final rule will include acrania as a condition that qualifies for abortion, but the department has not yet made the rule official as it is currently collecting public comments.

"The emergency rule does — and the final rule will — provide for physician certification of other conditions that would allow for termination. LDH's final rule will include Acrania. We are still in the Notice of Intent and public comment phase," she wrote.

The state's "trigger law" banning abortion puts abortion providers at risk of being charged with a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 maximum fine, according to The Post.

After the law was upheld by the Louisiana Supreme Court in a decision issued last Friday, the three remaining abortion clinics in the state will relocate elsewhere, leaving Louisiana without any abortion clinics for the first time since 1974, according to WWNO.

Carnegie Imaging refers to the prognosis for acrania as "uniformly dismal as [it and related conditions] are lethal disorders."

Davis told WAFB-TV that she must make a decision on whether to seek an abortion elsewhere soon since other states have banned abortion after 15 weeks. She added that her family will support her in whatever decision she makes.

She also said she would be willing to testify before the Louisiana state legislature to advocate further for this issue.

Related Articles
Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Meta Platforms Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 27. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Facebook Gave Authorities Messages Between Mother and Daughter Who Are Facing Illegal Abortion Charges
ABC's "The View" - Season 21
'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Says She 'Almost Died' from Ectopic Pregnancy in 1979
Judge Robin Giarrusso. Facebook/Judge Robin Giarrusso ; Judge Andrew Stone/. Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission
Judges in Louisiana and Utah Temporarily Block Trigger Laws Banning Abortions
‘Mothers against Greg Abbott’ campaign goes viral
'Mothers Against Greg Abbott' Campaign Ad Criticizes Texas Governor's Abortion Ban
Abortion-rights activists holding signs gather in front of the Supreme Court building following the announcement to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in Washington D.C.
Biden Administration Says Federal Law Requires Doctors to Provide Abortion When Mother's Life Is at Risk
Abortion rights demonstrators gather at a Rally for Reproductive Freedom at Pan American Neighborhood Park on June 26, 2022 in Austin, Texas
Indiana Doctor Is Being Investigated for Providing Abortion for 10-Year-Old Rape Victim
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfU-ob0uPiM/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D lauraprepon Verified • Liked by greermarieking and others lauraprepon's profile picture lauraprepon Verified One of the worst days of my life was when I made the choice to terminate a pregnancy in the second trimester. The devastating truth is that we found out the fetus would not survive to full term, and that my life was at risk as well. At the time - I had the choice. Everyone has their own story for seeking out this medical procedure and I empathize with anyone who’s been faced with this impossible decision. I am praying for all of us, that we can get through this challenging time and regain agency over our own bodies. 2h
Laura Prepon Reflects on Her Decision to Get an Abortion: 'At the Time I Had the Choice'
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - JUNE 25: Pro-life-abortion and abortion rights demonstrators gather in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2022. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Travels to Indiana for Abortion After SCOTUS Overturns 'Roe v. Wade'
Amanda de Cadenet
Amanda de Cadenet Talks About Her Life-Saving Abortion After Suffering an Incomplete Miscarriage
University of Michigan
Michigan Medical Students Walk Out of Ceremony to Protest Keynote Speaker's Anti-Abortion Views
Methotrexate tablets, cancer chemotherapy and immunosuppressive drug
'Roe v. Wade' Reversal Has Led to Restrictions on Medication for Patients with Autoimmune Disorders
Policeman pulls over a driver for speeding, getting out of police car to write a traffic ticket.
Pregnant Woman Contests HOV Ticket by Saying Fetus Is Passenger After 'Roe v. Wade' Decision
Medication concept. Oral emergency contraceptive drug. Two white pills of Levonorgestrel are in silver blister, for birth control. Abortion problem concept. Isolated on white background and copy space.
Tenn. Doctor Details Patient's Experience Being Unable to Get Pills to Complete Her Miscarriage
Operating room staff performing hospital surgery
As States Impose Abortion Bans, Young Doctors Struggle — and Travel Far — to Learn the Procedure
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain Flips Off Camera as She Makes Statement About 'Independence' Day, Women's 'Rights'
Women's Choices Women's Voices
As Roe vs. Wade Is Struck Down, These Real Women's Stories of Accessing Abortion Are More Powerful Than Ever