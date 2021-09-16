Los Angeles County Requiring Proof of COVID Vaccination for Indoor Bars, Night Clubs

Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will also be required to enter indoor wineries and breweries

Los Angeles County will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter indoor bars, night clubs, lounges, wineries and breweries.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said that an impending order, to be issued no later than Friday, will require patrons and employees of those businesses to be fully vaccinated against the virus by November, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

"This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges," Ferrer said, per the LA Times.

Patrons and employees have until Oct. 7 to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and until Nov. 4 to receive the second jab, according to Ferrer.

While the order will not require proof of vaccination for the indoor areas of restaurants, proof will be strongly recommended, according to ABC 7.

Beginning on Oct. 7, so-called "mega events," outdoor gatherings attended by more than 10,000 people, must require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours, ABC 7 reported.

Indoor events of at least 1,000 people already have that requirement.

Los Angeles county's current mask mandate will remain in place with the new order.

On Tuesday, California's transmission levels of COVID-19 dropped from "high" to "substantial," moving it into the second-highest of four tiers set by the Centers for Disease Control.