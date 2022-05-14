The model said her weight loss routine consisted of Pilates, cardio, and eating 1,200 calories per day, below the recommended amount for healthy adults

Lori Harvey Says She Lost 15 Lbs. of Relationship Weight She Gained Since Dating Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey is opening up about her workout regimen and recent weight loss journey.

After attributing Pilates as the main reason for her toned Met Gala physique, the 25-year-old model had fans taking an interest in her fitness — to both positive and negative reactions.

In a TikTok from the SKN founder this Friday, Harvey gave more details about her weight loss journey and exercise routine.

"Okay so I just left my Pilates class," she said, "and I see all the girls saying they're signing up for Pilates now, love that for you guys."

"But everybody's been asking like what it is I specifically did to get my body to this point. So when Mike and I got together, I gained like 15 pounds of relationship weight and it was horrible, none of my clothes fit, it was just not OK," she said, referring to her boyfriend of over a year, Michael B. Jordan.

Harvey continued, "So I've been consistently doing Pilates for like the last year. I've done it for a few years, but I've been really consistent the last year. And when I was trying to drop weight, I was working out like five, six times a week, and I would even do, for the first month and a half, I would even do two-a-days."

In terms of her diet during that time, Harvey said she wasn't on a "specific eating regimen" but was on a strict calorie deficit. "I think I was consuming like 1,200 calories in a day, max. I was trying to do like meat and veggies and like minimal carbs."

The USDA and Department of Health and Human Services recommend that active adult women in their 20s consume 2,400 calories a day.

Other than Pilates and her diet, Harvey was also doing regular cardio exercises. "I had this sprint interval circuit that I would do so I would do pilates in the morning and then I would sometimes directly go to the gym and hop on the treadmill for 30 minutes or I also like to do a hike or I would run the stairs, just some type of cardio."

"That's how you drop," she stated. "Pilates alone is not gonna make you lose weight, it's just gonna give you long, lean muscles. So yeah, that's how I did it."

Though Harvey's transparency is rare in the celebrity world, Harvey's name was trending on Twitter on Saturday as people questioned her radical approach to weight loss.

Though some claimed she is promoting an unhealthy lifestyle, many others could relate to the relationship weight gain and admire her candor on the subject.

As for Harvey's relationship, she has been dating Black Panther actor since the duo made their relationship Instagram official in January 2021, after sparking dating rumors in late 2020.

The following month, a source told PEOPLE they "have gotten serious quickly" and said it's "obvious that they don't want to be apart."

Prior to dating Lori, Jordan, 35, had kept his love life private, but the Emmy nominee has since been more outspoken in his current romance.

"The situation for me was real enough [to share]," he previously told The Hollywood Reporter of going public with Lori. "There's a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal."