Lorde Says She's 'Sickened and Heartbroken' About Probable Overturning of Roe: 'I Still Don't Have the Words'

During the 25-year-old performer's Solar Power tour stop at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Thursday, she took some time to vocalize her feelings toward the idea that SCOTUS could soon repeal the landmark decision.

"Like so many of you, I've been sickened and heartbroken this week by the news that there are some people who think that our bodies are not our own," Lorde told the crowd onstage prior to singing "Hard Feelings" from 2017's Melodrama. "And I still don't have the words to talk about this with you. It's so big and so heavy."

"I think it's OK to freeze for a little bit, you know, and then you re-engage," continued the "Mood Ring" musician. "But what I'm trying to say is I have some big, heavy s— that I am working through that I am feeling." Notably, abortion was decriminalized in Lorde's native New Zealand in March 2020.

Lorde joins many other musicians who've recently spoken out about the potential decision, likely to come out at the end of June. Earlier this week, Olivia Rodrigo criticized the Supreme Court during the Washington, D.C. date of her ongoing Sour concert tour.

"Because we're in D.C., I couldn't pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court's potential decision," the 19-year-old singer-songwriter said on May 5, to cheers from the crowd.

"Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians," Rodrigo continued. "I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get. It's so important."

Phoebe Bridgers also made a statement in support of abortion rights on social media and shared she had an abortion in October.

"I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour," the "Kyoto" singer, 27, wrote on her Instagram Story on May 4. "I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access."