Loni Love Undergoes Surgery to Have Her Gallbladder Removed, Tells Fans 'Check Your Health'

"Go to the doctor. Check your numbers. Get your blood work done," Loni Love told fans as she revealed that she had her gallbladder removed

By
Published on January 30, 2023 07:35 PM
Photo: Loni Love/instagram

Loni Love is recovering after having her gallbladder removed.

The Real alumna, 51, shared a candid Instagram video while laying in a hospital bed on Monday.

She began by asking fans a question, revealing that she was "fresh from surgery."

"I'm fine by the way," she said, adding, "I had a quick question. Whenever y'all got o the O.R., do y'all ever make the whole O.R. stop and get into a little prayer? We had a prayer moment. That was me, okay?"

She went on to joke, "The nonbelievers, y'all just think some positive thoughts. Put on some Kirk Franklin. Thank you, Kirk. Let's say a quick prayer before y'all put me under."

The comedian then reassured fans, "I'm fine. I just had my gallbladder removed. So it's just fine. You know I'm fine."

She added that her boyfriend James Welsh was "getting on my nerves" so she told him to leave to get lunch.

Love ended on a serious note by sending a message to her supporters.

"Make sure that you check your health," she said. "Go to the doctor. Check your numbers. Get your blood work done. Because without your health, you are just as broke as if you don't have nothing in your bank account. Health is wealth. I wanted to let y'all know that."

RELATED VIDEO: Jay Pharoah Reveals How He Lost 20 Lbs. in 21 Days: The 'Weight Fell Off'

In 2019, Love opened up to PEOPLE about her health as she signed on as the new ambassador of WW (formerly Weight Watchers).

"I want to learn to keep eating real fresh food but make healthy choices so I can be my best," Love told PEOPLE at the time. "I also have great concerns for the overall health in my community and recognize we don't take care of ourselves in the best way. Sometimes you need help. WW is a tool that can help!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She admitted that she tried fad diets in the past, to no avail, and was encouraged to work with WW in part because "they have a wonderful WW app that works for my busy lifestyle."

She said she was also motivated by another famous talk show host. "I was inspired by Oprah," Love says. "She told me that I can still have my tequila shots, so I was sold!"

