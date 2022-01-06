Best friends Vannessa Cross and Meghan Crumpler “have been struggling with our weight since junior high”

Pals Aim to Lose Weight on 1,000-Lb. Best Friends: 'I'm Sick and Tired of Being Fat and Tired'

Losing weight is tough, which is why best friends Vannessa Cross and Meghan Crumpler are trying to tackle it together.

After kicking off their weight loss journey on the Discovery+ show Too Large, the longtime pals will continue to document the trials and tribulations of making a total lifestyle change in a new TLC show, 1000-Lb. Best Friends.

"I'm Vannessa, this is my best friend Meghan," Cross, 44, explains in this exclusive clip from the show. "Me and this girl have been struggling with our weight since junior high. We is big."

"We big as hell," Crumpler, 45, agrees.

The pair "use to weigh around 1,000 lbs." combined, Cross says, and they decided to undergo weight loss surgery last year. But one of the requirements of the surgery is first losing weight on their own to prove that they can maintain that weight loss after the procedure, and only Crumpler was able to qualify.

"Meghan got the surgery but I didn't," Cross, who is currently 441 lbs., says. "Maintaining my diet has been damn-near impossible. But I'm sick and tired of being fat and tired."

As Cross tells Crumpler and their friends Ashely Sutton and Tina Arnold, who will also be featured on the show, "I don't want to give up this time."

"We definitely know what that's like," Sutton, 36, responds. "It's not like you're talking to a bunch of skinny b-----s."

Cross, though, has a long way to go. In an appointment with her surgeon, Dr. Charles Procter, he tells her that she gained weight since her last check-in.

"You're nowhere near weight loss surgery," Smith says. "If you don't find a way to do this, you're not going to be around for much longer."

"I'm jealous of the fact that she did it, and made it look so easy," Cross says of Crumpler in a separate interview. "It ain't that easy."